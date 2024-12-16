Sercomm And QA Cafe Celebrate 20 Years Of Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

QA Cafe , a leader in testing and analysis solutions, is proud to announce that Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), a leading global provider of broadband and wireless networking solutions, has been recognized for their two decades of dedicated partnership and pursuit of excellence in networking technology.

Since adopting QA Cafe's flagship product, CDRouter , in 2004, Sercomm has exemplified a steadfast commitment to ensuring their devices meet the highest performance and reliability standards through comprehensive automated testing. As one of QA Cafe's very first customers, Sercomm has continuously leveraged the latest advancements CDRouter to validate and refine their networking devices, consistently delivering high-quality broadband and wireless networking products that serve customers around the globe.

"Sercomm has been with us from the very beginning, and their dedication to providing reliable, standards-compliant products through rigorous testing with CDRouter is truly inspiring," said Erica Johnson, CEO at QA Cafe. "We celebrate their ongoing pursuit of quality and innovation, which has contributed to the evolution of broadband and wireless networking over the last two decades."

CDRouter, QA Cafe's renowned automated testing solution, has become an industry standard for broadband and Wi-Fi device manufacturers and service providers. With thousands of test cases and support for the latest industry standards like Wi-Fi 7, CDRouter has helped Sercomm consistently accelerate and deliver best-in-class networking solutions that power the connected world without additional coding or test development.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from QA Cafe," said Kenneth Zou, VP of Product Assurance at Sercomm. "QA Cafe's CDRouter has been an essential part of our development process for 20 years, enabling us to stay at the forefront of networking technology and meet the ever-changing demands of the market"

QA Cafe and Sercomm are committed to advancing the networking industry by promoting reliable and innovative technology solutions. This milestone underscores the value of long-standing partnerships and the critical role of thorough testing in achieving excellence.

About Sercomm Corporation

Founded in 1992, Sercomm (TWSE: 5388) is a global leader in providing integrated networking and telecom solutions. Partnering with the world's top service providers, system integrators, and leading technology companies, Sercomm's expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative, customized solutions makes embedding connectivity more accessible across the globe.

About QA Cafe

QA Cafe is a dynamic software company and leading provider of network product test solutions and network analysis tools for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics, cybersecurity, government, and enterprise IT.



