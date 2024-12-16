Punjab To Organise Events To Mark 350Th Martyrdom Day Of Guru Teg Bahadur

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said the would organise a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Chairing a review meeting of the Department, the Chief Minister said the government would observe the martyrdom day on a massive scale. A series of functions will be organised across the state and comprehensive development of places having the footsteps of the Guru Sahib will be ensured.

Mann asked the department to chalk out a detailed programme to organise the events.

He said that Guru Teg Bahadur laid down his life to protect the right of freedom to worship and preserve human and secular values. He said Guru's supreme sacrifice was unique and unparalleled in the history of mankind and symbolised the crusade against tyranny and oppression.

Mann said the ninth guru of Sikhs sacrificed his life for the sake of preserving human rights in the country.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the government to promote tourism, the Chief Minister gave nod to organise Rangla Punjab festival in February. He said the purpose of this festival is to showcase Punjab as the most preferred global tourist destination, adding Punjab has a rich and glorious cultural legacy along with beautiful destinations that can attract the tourists from across the globe.

Mann said there is a huge potential for developing the state as a favourite tourist destination for which all-out efforts should be made adding the untapped potential of tourism should be harnessed for attracting the tourists.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the festival would act as a catalyst in the socio-economic development of Punjab as it will open new vistas of employment for the youth by promoting tourism.

He said it is the high time when vibrant and blessed Punjab is showcased to people across the globe to give major fillip to tourism.

Mann said this festival would attract a large number of tourists and give a boost to the economy of Punjab.