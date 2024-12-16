CRIMSONLOGIC JOINS U.S. CBP's SECTION 321 DATA PILOT TO DIGITIZE ADVANCE SHIPPER DATA ELEMENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This strategic partnership aims to expedite customers clearance and improve risk assessment for low-value shipments.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global company

CrimsonLogic , a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International, and a leader in digital trade, digital and solutions, partners Hangzhou Far International, a global cross-border logistics that helps retail giants goods into the U.S., to voluntarily participate in the expanded U.S. and Border Protection's (CBP) Section 321 Data Pilot. This partnership leverages on CrimsonLogic's E-Commerce Goods Clearance Program to expedite customs clearance for low-value e-commerce shipments entering the U.S.

Through this collaboration, CrimsonLogic assists Hangzhou Far International in completing Entry Type 86 filings for their client, an online marketplace giant, by providing advance data and new optional data elements to CBP. This benefits both the government and businesses. The Section 321 Data Pilot aims to enhance CBP's risk assessment capabilities and improve the clearance process for low-value shipments. By collecting additional data, such as actual value, enhanced product descriptions and complete shipper information, CBP can more effectively identify and target high-risk shipments. CBP will also be able to speed up the processing of legitimate low-value e-commerce shipments.

In order to qualify for the Section 321 Data Pilot, shippers must be able to digitally provide non-traditional, advance data elements, such as product photos and links so as to demonstrate their credibility. Digital service providers involved must be able to accurately transform the data from shippers into a digital format compatible with CBP's processing capabilities.

"We are excited to collaborate with CrimsonLogic on this pilot program and are happy with the results," said Wendy Zhu, Project Director of Logistics at Hangzhou Far International. "CrimsonLogic's expertise in customs clearance and their commitment to providing exceptional service helps us deliver a seamless experience for our clients."

"CrimsonLogic is glad to be one of the early participants of the Section 321 Data Pilot," said Siddharth Priyesh, Vice President, Head of Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia at CrimsonLogic. "In partnership with Hangzhou Far International, we help their clients bring their low-value goods into the U.S. much faster, with significantly reduced inspection time at customs. Leveraging on our experience in collecting and transforming data required by CBP for the Data Pilot, we are well-equipped to assist customers importing low value e-commerce goods into the U.S."

With the growing volume of e-commerce imports, the need for efficient and compliant customs clearance processes has never been more important. CrimsonLogic's participation in the Section 321 Data Pilot underscores the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of helping customers stay ahead of regulatory and customs compliance.

ABOUT CRIMSONLOGIC

CrimsonLogic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitally transform and simplify global trade. With over 36 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology enablement in the fields of trade facilitation and compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations. Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

SOURCE CrimsonLogic

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED