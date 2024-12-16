Encino Acquisition Partners Board Of Directors Adds Brent Smolik
Date
12/16/2024 9:17:26 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC ("EAP" or the Company) announced today that brent J. Smolik has joined EAP's board of directors, effective Dec. 2, 2024. Mr. Smolik brings decades of global experience in oil and gas exploration and production, midstream and oilfield services, spanning most major producing basins from western Canada to Texas at Noble Energy, EP energy Corp., El Paso Corp., ConocoPhillips and Burlington Resources. Most recently, Mr. Smolik served on the board of directors of Marathon Oil, until its merger with ConocoPhillips.
Continue Reading
"We are excited to welcome Brent to EAP's board of directors," said Hardy Murchison, EAP's chief executive officer. "Brent is a valuable addition to EAP's already outstanding board. His breadth and depth of experience in building and adding value to large independents like EAP will serve the Company well as we continue unlocking the potential of Ohio's Utica shale."
Brent J. Smolik has joined Encino Acquisition Partners' board of directors to complement its existing strengths.
Post thi
Alexandra Pruner, chair of the EAP board, added, "Brent will be a fantastic complement to the board's existing strengths as we continue to grow EAP and maximize value."
Encino Acquisition Partners produces sustainable energy in the Utica shale of Ohio. With 1.2 million acres of leasehold, the Company is Ohio's largest producer of oil and third-largest producer of natural gas.
|
Contact:
|
Jackie Stewart
Vice President, External Affairs
Mobile: 330-388-0842
Email: [email protected]
|
|
|
Related Links:
|
SOURCE Encino Acquisition Partners
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16122024003732001241ID1108997975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.