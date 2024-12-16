Reolink To Showcase The Next Generation Of Home Security At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual for the home,

is delighted to announce its presence at CES 2025. At the event, a new addition of Reolink's groundbreaking 16 Mega series will be launched, aiming to provide users with tailored solutions for every security scenario. This reflects the company's unwavering commitment to advancing home security and enriching daily life through user-centric innovation.

CES, one of the world's largest and most influential consumer technology events, will take place from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, USA. Reolink will be located at Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 52747.

All

CES

attendees

can

get

hands

with

the

latest

member of its pioneering 16MP series which retains its uncompromising image quality and 180° blindspot-free view with offering even more connectivity options for users.

Reolink is also excited to showcase its new lineup, a series that brings 24/7 continuous recording to battery-powered cameras. All cameras in this series ensure uninterrupted security coverage around the clock, thanks to the low-power consumption technology and solar capability.

Reolink will also bring its top security solutions to CES, featuring a full lineup of battery-powered and PoE security cameras alongside advanced local storage solutions. Visitors can also witness the true power of ColorX technology through the Color Night Vision Zone, where realistic, vibrant colors are brought to nightime footage in low light conditions.

Over the past 16 years, Reolink has earned the trust of over 2 million families across more than 110 countries and regions, establishing itself as a reliable partner for both users and communities. This dedication reflects Reolink's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact through innovation and community engagement.

On the technological front, Reolink continues to push the boundaries of technology with user-centric innovation, introducing a series of cutting-edge security cameras, such as the first 16 MP dual-lens security camera Duo 3 PoE, 4K 180° color night vision battery camera Argus 4 Pro, and the industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera Altas PT Ultra. Since its debut last September, Altas PT Ultra has received recognition from top-tier mass media and tech outlets. Another award-winning innovation, the Argus 4 Pro, was honored in October 2024 with a Special Mention in TIME's Best Inventions. Earlier this year, it also received the Top Recommendation from the top tier German media outlet CHIP. These milestones exemplify Reolink's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, consistently striving to deliver innovative solutions that prioritize users' needs.

For more information and media inquiries about Reolink at CES 2025, please visit Reolink website .

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.

