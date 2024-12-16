Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available For Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ), a global leader in active investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN ) as of Nov. 30, 2024, is now available in the Products section of FederatedHermes/us . To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email [email protected] or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $800.5 billion in assets under management, as of Sept. 30, 2024.
We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes/us .
