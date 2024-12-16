Processbarron Joins The Recredit Sustainable Partner Program By Reworldtm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ProcessBarron today announced that it has joined the ReCredit Sustainable Partner Program by ReworldTM, a leader in sustainable waste solutions. The ReCredit program will help ProcessBarron achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets.

"At ProcessBarron, we believe that true innovation lies in our commitment to sustainability. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices into our solutions, we not only enhance operational efficiency for our clients but also contribute to a healthier planet for future generations. Our mission is to lead the way in transforming industries into responsible stewards of the environment," stated Tim Iori, CEO of ProcessBarron.

This partner program offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred ReworldTM partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

To qualify for this program, ReworldTM partners must demonstrate dedicated sustainability goals with tangible results. ProcessBarron focuses on enhancing sustainability in industrial processes --- reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, and improving the efficiency of plant and manufacturing operations. They aim to implement innovative technologies and practices that promote environmental responsibility while ensuring economic viability for their clients.

"We are thrilled to have ProcessBarron as the newest ReCredit partner. By joining the ReworldTM ReCredit partner program, ProcessBarron is demonstrating its commitment to reimagining waste as a resource through reducing, reusing, recycling, recovering and renewing materials. This approach keeps waste out of landfills and helps our partners reach their decarbonization goals faster," said Gagan Sood, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at ReworldTM.



"Our recent collaboration with ReworldTM has been a game-changer in advancing sustainability within waste management. By implementing innovative processing solutions, we were able to significantly reduce energy consumption and enhance resource recovery rates. This initiative not only showcases our commitment to environmental stewardship but also demonstrates how strategic partnerships can drive meaningful change. Together, we're setting a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in the industry," stated Ken Buttery, CRO of ProcessBarron.



To learn more about ReCredit and explore ReworldTM focused solutions, including ReDirect360TM (Zero Waste-to-Landfill), ReKilnTM (Alternative Fuel Engineering), ReDropTM (Wastewater Treatment), and ReMove (Transportation and Logistics), please visit reworldwaste .



To learn more about ProcessBarron and its commitment to sustainability, please visit processbarron .

About ProcessBarron

ProcessBarron is how industrial customers like ReworldTM can maximize the life and performance of their heavy process equipment. By working with a single systems solution provider for their fuel, air, and ash handling needs, we help them Handle Everything Better.

ProcessBarron is an innovative leader in custom-engineered products and expert field services. ProcessBarron has served industrial customers since 1981 through its safety-focused, professional, and technically advanced teams driving smart, clean, and efficient production.

About ReworldTM

ReworldTM is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. ReworldTM is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts

Chad Snyder

Vice President

[email protected]

610-401-4403

Nicolle Robles

[email protected]

(862) 345-5245

Coyne PR

[email protected]

(973) 588-2000

