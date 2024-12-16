(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Infrastructure as Code (IaC) automates IT infrastructure management and cloud deployments, enhancing efficiency and reducing overhead. Pune, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure as Code Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market was valued at USD 917.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5869.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” The demand for efficient management of cloud infrastructure is fuelling the growth of the Infrastructure as a Code market. With the rise of companies moving to cloud-based platforms that require automated solutions for more rapid deployment, Infrastructure as Code can automate the provisioning of IT infrastructure, minimizing manual work and human mistakes. This automation, in turn, speeds up deployment and increases operational efficiency by enabling organizations to manage their infrastructure in a scalable and cost-efficient manner. The Rise In The Adoption Of Cloud Computing Driving The Market Growth As 94% of enterprises are already using some form of cloud infrastructure. With containerization and microservices on the rise, organizations also look to IaC to handle the complexity of managing cloud environments efficiently. Furthermore, the integration of IaC with DevOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines makes IaC a must for any company that wants to increase the pace of its development cycles while maintaining reliable & consistent infrastructure. Additionally, the increasing need for cost-effectiveness in IT operations is contributing to the rise of Infrastructure as Code, with the content of resources being identified and minimized through automation in line with the demand for hyper-automation. Latest reports claim that IaC helps companies save up to 30% of their infrastructure costs, which becomes an attractive proposition for businesses aiming to optimize their operations. The Growing Complexity Of Handling Hybrid And Multi-Cloud Environments It enables consistent configuration across cloud platforms, which simplifies IaC management across disparate environments. Such capability is crucial for organizations heading toward dynamic, scalable architectures. With automation finding its way into the IT landscape, the continuation of IaC market growth is certain backed by increasing cloud adoption, the need for cost-effectiveness, and the emergence of eliminating time-consuming resources in infrastructure management.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 917.3 million Market Size by 2032 USD 5869.3 million CAGR CAGR of 22.92% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Organizations increasingly leverage cloud platforms, driving the need for efficient infrastructure management.

. Organizations aim to streamline workflows and reduce human errors, increasing the demand for IaC solutions.

Segmentation Analysis

By Approach

In 2023, the declarative segment dominated the market due to its simplicity and ease of use. The declarative model allows users to define the desired final state of their infrastructure without detailing the specific steps to achieve that outcome. This method promotes consistency and reduces the potential for human error, making it a top choice for organizations looking for reliable and predictable infrastructure management

The imperative segment is projected to witness the fastest compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2032. The imperative approach offers more granular control, enabling users to specify exact commands to achieve the desired infrastructure state. This approach is especially suitable for handling complex, highly customized configurations. As organizations seek more precise control over their infrastructure to enhance performance and efficiency, the demand for imperative IaC tools is expected to grow.

Infrastructure as Code Market Segmentation:

By Infrastructure Type



Mutable Infrastructure Immutable Infrastructure

By Deployment



Cloud On-premise

By Approach



Imperative Declarative

By End-Use



Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing Others (Energy & Utilities, Hospitality and Tourism)





Regional Landscape

North America dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share of more than 32.6% in 2023. Strong demand fueled by rapid cloud computing adoption and increasing DevOps penetration across multiple industries the high-tech background of the region, with many cloud service providers and tech giants around, sustains the demand for infrastructure as code in the area.

The Asia Pacific market is witnessing the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing cloud services adoption and the rapid digital transformation of emerging economies such as China, India, and various Southeast Asian economies. The diversified market landscape of the region and increasing investments in IT infrastructure promote the demand for infrastructure as code solutions.

Recent Developments

Microsoft Azure introduced new IaC capabilities in January 2024, enhancing its cloud services to support improved infrastructure automation for hybrid cloud environments.

HashiCorp announced in February 2024 the release of updated Terraform tools to increase support for multi-cloud deployments and enable more efficient management of hybrid infrastructures.

