Italian Government Approves Tenth Military Aid Package For Ukraine
12/16/2024 9:11:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December 16, the Italian government approved its tenth military aid package for Ukraine as the country continues to defend itself against Russian aggression.
That is according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.
The new package, which marks Italy's tenth military contribution since the start of the Russian invasion, will be presented on Wednesday by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto at a meeting of the Italian intelligence service's parliamentary oversight body, COPASIR. The details of the materiel to be sent to Kyiv remain confidential.
Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke at the Ambassadors' Conference on Monday, affirming that Italy stands firmly with Kyiv in its comprehensive commitment to achieving a fair peace, which does not involve Ukraine's surrender.
He stressed that efforts were ongoing to organize a second peace conference that would include Russia, "along with partners such as China, India, and Brazil."
The minister recalled the Group of Seven foreign ministers' recent meeting in Fiuggi, where they reaffirmed the importance of supporting Ukraine's energy security and its reconstruction. He added that Italy's commitment places it "on the front line," ahead of the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference, which Italy will host in Rome in July.
