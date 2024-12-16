Ireland Hits Back After Israel Accuses It Of Antisemitism And Closes Embassy

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris
DUBLIN, Dec 16 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The Irish government has hit back after Israel accused it of antisemitism and closed its embassy in Dublin.
On Sunday
Gideon Saar,
Israel's foreign minister, announced the closure of the Israeli embassy in Dublin.
The move came after Ireland
recognised
a Palestinian state in May, and
announced
last week it would formally intervene at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to support South Africa's
genocide case
against Israel.
In his announcement, Saar claimed that the“actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimise and demonise the Jewish state.”
Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Simon Harris
hit back , writing on social media platform X:“This is
a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government.
“I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law.”
He added that Ireland supports a two-state solution,“and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security”.
Criticising Ireland, Saar said that its recognition of a Palestinian state was“praised by Hamas”, and also accused Ireland of“redefining” genocide to support South Africa's case.
On Dec 11, Ireland's foreign ministry announced that the country will intervene at the ICJ, saying there has been“a collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of military actions of Israel in Gaza”.
“Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a State.
“We are concerned that a narrow interpretation... leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised.”
Israel's foreign minister further attacked Ireland for not having adopted the contentious IHRA definition of antisemitism, which neighbouring Britain adopted in 2016.
The IHRA definition was formulated in 2004
by antisemitism expert
Kenneth Stern
in collaboration with other academics for the
American Jewish Committee , a Jewish advocacy organisation based in New York.
Stern said he formulated the definition specifically for European data collectors to help them monitor antisemitism.
But
critics say
some of the accompanying examples conflate antisemitism with anti-Zionism, or criticism of historical and current Israeli government policies.
A number of Israeli rights groups condemned the definition in 2023, warning that it has been used to“silence dissent” over Israel's treatment of the
Palestinians .
Rights groups including B'tselem, Adalah, Breaking the Silence and Yesh Din said:“The Israeli government views and treats the IHRA definition as a coercive tactic and tool to silence dissent to its repressive policies vis-a-vis the Palestinians.”
The Irish government has confirmed it has no plans to close Ireland's embassy in Israel, saying it is“carrying out important work.” - NNN-AGENCIES
MENAFN16122024000200011047ID1108997842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.