Ireland Hits Back After Israel Accuses It Of Antisemitism And Closes Embassy

Irish Prime Simon Harris

DUBLIN, Dec 16 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The Irish has hit back after Israel accused it of antisemitism and closed its embassy in Dublin.

On Sunday

Gideon Saar,

Israel's foreign minister, announced the closure of the Israeli embassy in Dublin.

The move came after Ireland

recognised

a Palestinian state in May, and

announced

last week it would formally intervene at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to support South Africa's

genocide case

against Israel.



In his announcement, Saar claimed that the“actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimise and demonise the Jewish state.”

Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Simon Harris

hit back , writing on social media platform X:“This is

a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government.

“I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law.”

He added that Ireland supports a two-state solution,“and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security”.

Criticising Ireland, Saar said that its recognition of a Palestinian state was“praised by Hamas”, and also accused Ireland of“redefining” genocide to support South Africa's case.



On Dec 11, Ireland's foreign ministry announced that the country will intervene at the ICJ, saying there has been“a collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of military actions of Israel in Gaza”.

“Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a State.

“We are concerned that a narrow interpretation... leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised.”

Israel's foreign minister further attacked Ireland for not having adopted the contentious IHRA definition of antisemitism, which neighbouring Britain adopted in 2016.

The IHRA definition was formulated in 2004

by antisemitism expert

Kenneth Stern

in collaboration with other academics for the

American Jewish Committee , a Jewish advocacy organisation based in New York.

Stern said he formulated the definition specifically for European data collectors to help them monitor antisemitism.

But

critics say

some of the accompanying examples conflate antisemitism with anti-Zionism, or criticism of historical and current Israeli government policies.

A number of Israeli rights groups condemned the definition in 2023, warning that it has been used to“silence dissent” over Israel's treatment of the

Palestinians .



Rights groups including B'tselem, Adalah, Breaking the Silence and Yesh Din said:“The Israeli government views and treats the IHRA definition as a coercive tactic and tool to silence dissent to its repressive policies vis-a-vis the Palestinians.”

The Irish government has confirmed it has no plans to close Ireland's embassy in Israel, saying it is“carrying out important work.” - NNN-AGENCIES