Additional Information Regarding Demands From Certain Bondholders
Date
12/16/2024 9:01:13 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,
Essity has received information that a minority of investors, in some of its Luxembourg-listed bond series, have initiated proceedings in English court.
Referring to the press release dated October 17, 2024, regarding demands from a few bondholders and bonds issued by Essity, the company has been made aware that some of these investors have initiated proceedings in an English court. The investors' holdings represent a small portion of the outstanding bonds. As previously communicated, Essity rejects the claim that there is a right to early repayment under the terms of these bonds and considers the demand to be unfounded.
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision .
,c4082884
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Additional information regarding demands from certain bondholders
SOURCE Essity
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16122024003732001241ID1108997829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.