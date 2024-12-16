Additional information regarding demands from certain bondholders

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Essity has received information that a minority of investors, in some of its Luxembourg-listed series, have initiated proceedings in English court.

Referring to the press release dated October 17, 2024, regarding demands from a few bondholders and bonds issued by Essity, the company has been made aware that some of these investors have initiated proceedings in an English court. The investors' holdings represent a small portion of the outstanding bonds. As previously communicated, Essity rejects the claim that there is a right to early repayment under the terms of these bonds and considers the demand to be unfounded.



