Freedom Trail Capital Named 'Most Innovative Equity Investments Firm In North America' By Wealth & Finance International

LA-based

Freedom Trail Capital has been

named the Most Innovative Equity Investments Firm - North America in Wealth & Finance International's 2024 Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards. This accolade reflects

Freedom Trail' s commitment to reshaping the future of venture capital by investing in culturally influential mission-driven consumer brands.

Samyr Laine, Managing Partner of Freedom Trail Capital

Freedom Trail Capital

is

co-founded by Samyr Laine and Ayanna Alexander-Laine, both Olympians . With a portfolio centered around mission-oriented, celebrity-backed consumer brands, Freedom Trail Capital has seen a number of milestones across its portfolio companies. Some of which include:



VitaHustle , founded by Kevin Hart

Renais Gin , led by Alex and Emma Watson

Sienna Naturals , co-founded by actress and producer Issa Rae

Kudos Diapers ,

investors include Mark Cuban and Gwyneth Paltrow

Oh Norman! , led by Kaley Cuoco



Ten to One Rum , co-owned by Ciara Jiant Hard Kombucha



"We are honored to be included in this list of notable firms. Our team is dedicated to investing in founders and brands that drive change and innovation," said

Samyr Laine , Managing Partner and GP of Freedom Trail Capital. "This award reinforces our mission to democratize access to venture capital and champion the next generation of trail-blazing, transformative consumer brands."

For more information about Freedom Trail Capital and their portfolio of brand partners, please visit

Samyr Laine and Freedom Trail Capital on LinkedIn:



