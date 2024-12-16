Freedom Trail Capital Named 'Most Innovative Equity Investments Firm In North America' By Wealth & Finance International
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
LA-based
Freedom Trail Capital has been
named the Most Innovative Equity Investments Firm - North America in Wealth & Finance International's 2024 Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards. This accolade reflects
Freedom Trail' s commitment to reshaping the future of venture capital by investing in culturally influential mission-driven consumer brands.
Samyr Laine, Managing Partner of Freedom Trail Capital
Freedom Trail Capital
is
co-founded by Samyr Laine and Ayanna Alexander-Laine, both Olympians . With a portfolio centered around mission-oriented, celebrity-backed consumer brands, Freedom Trail Capital has seen a number of milestones across its portfolio companies. Some of which include:
VitaHustle , founded by Kevin Hart
Renais Gin , led by Alex and Emma Watson
Sienna Naturals , co-founded by actress and producer Issa Rae
Kudos Diapers ,
investors include Mark Cuban and Gwyneth Paltrow
Oh Norman! , led by Kaley Cuoco
Ten to One Rum , co-owned by Ciara
Jiant Hard Kombucha
"We are honored to be included in this list of notable firms. Our team is dedicated to investing in founders and brands that drive change and innovation," said
Samyr Laine , Managing Partner and GP of Freedom Trail Capital. "This award reinforces our mission to democratize access to venture capital and champion the next generation of trail-blazing, transformative consumer brands."
For more information about Freedom Trail Capital and their portfolio of brand partners, please visit
Samyr Laine and Freedom Trail Capital on LinkedIn:
Media Contact:
LM on behalf of Freedom Trail Capital
[email protected]
Olivia Ludington
New York, NY
(551) 795-5950
SOURCE Freedom Trail Capital
