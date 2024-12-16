Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Allu Arjun Blockbuster Maintains Winning Streak, Grosses In ₹10.77 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 collection Day 12: The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer which hit the theatres on December 5, has been on a winning spree at the Box Office. The movie garnered ₹10.77 crore on its twelfth day since the release, as per early estimates by Sacnilk

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection

The film became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024, clocking in a total of ₹76.6 crore at the end of its first week.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' witnessed a significant boost on its second Saturday, earning ₹62.3 crore in India net, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk. The report highlighted a 71.15 per cent increase on Day 10, compared to ₹36.4 crore earned on Day 9.

Pushpa 2 occupancy

The Allu Arjun blockbuster witnessed the highest occupancy in Mahbubnagar, with theatres being filled up to 74 per cent, for the Telugu show of the movie. Meanwhile, Delhi NCR recorded the least occupancy, at 5 per cent, reported Sacnilk

Pushpa 2 became highest grosser in 10 days

Production house Mythri Movie Makers had also shared on its X handle about Pushpa 2 becoming the highest grosser in 10 days. "Highest Grosser of Indian Cinema in 2024. ₹1,292 crore gross worldwide in 10 days," read the post.

"#Pushpa2TheRule crosses a massive Rs1,292 CRORES GROSS in 10 days. The HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024. #2024HighestGrosserPushpa2 #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa," read the post's caption.

More about Pushpa 2

The Allu Arjun blockbuster has seen a series of happenings ever since its premiers. A 35-year-old woman tragically died from asphyxiation following a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere.