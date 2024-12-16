The HER Foundation's Dr. Marlena Fejzo Spoke At The Inaugural White House Conference On Women's Health Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Geneticist highlights the need for greater attention to hyperemesis gravidarum and maternal research

Dr. Marlena Fejzo, HER Foundation Research Director and member of the Board of Directors, spoke at the first White House on Women's Health Research

this week.

For over two decades, Fejzo has worked to advance hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) research, often without institutional funding. In 2017, she discovered GDF15 is the main cause of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy (NVP). Now she is focused on developing prevention and treatment options to combat HG.

She has also been named a TIME Women of the Year honoree and Forbes 50 over 50 awardee.

Dr. Fejzo shared her personal journey at the White House, recounting the loss of her pregnancy in 1999 due to HG. "HG was 10 unbearable weeks of constant suffering-horrifying for me and my family, and deadly for my innocent, unborn child," she said. "I was told I was exaggerating my symptoms for attention. When I recovered, I was shocked to learn how little scientific research existed on HG and decided to devote my life to finding the cause."

Hyperemesis gravidarum is the most severe form of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy, affecting up to 10% of pregnancies worldwide. HG is associated with significant risks, including fetal loss or preterm birth in up to 34% of cases. Related hospital costs exceed $3 billion annually in the U.S., not including pharmaceuticals, medical complications, and the financial and emotional toll of lost work.

"While morning sickness leads to an average of 23 missed workdays, HG causes an average of 60 missed days," Fejzo emphasized. "This condition is far more than 'morning sickness'-it's life-altering and may be life-threatening."

Babies born after an HG pregnancy face elevated risks of neurodevelopmental conditions, including speech and language delays, and emotional or behavioral disorders.

Since 2000, the HER Foundation

has been the global leader in advancing awareness, research, education, and advocacy for HG. Executive Director Kimber MacGibbon states: "These often-preventable challenges may impact families, both financially and emotionally, for a lifetime. It's past time we devoted funding to HG research."

About Hyperemesis Gravidarum



Hyperemesis Gravidarum affects likely affects over 6 million mothers worldwide annually.

HG is the leading cause of hospitalization in early pregnancy and the second cause overall.

HG increases the risk of premature delivery, restricted fetal growth, and placental disorders (e.g. preeclampsia). Children born after an HG pregnancy have a 3-10 fold increase in neurodevelopmental, sensory, and behavioral disorders.

About the HER Foundation

Since 2000, the HER Foundation

has been the global leader in advancing awareness, research, education, and advocacy for hyperemesis gravidarum (HG). HER's groundbreaking genetics research with leading universities has reshaped the understanding of HG, and HER's resources such as treatment protocols, assessment tools, and the HG Care iOS app help families manage this devastating disease.

HER has supported millions of women worldwide. The Foundation's mission is to find a cure, reduce preventable complications by ensuring better access to effective medical care, and improve outcomes for mothers and babies.

