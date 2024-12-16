Next Generation ARM FL: A Compact Powerhouse For Industrial Laser Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in laser technology, today announced the launch of its latest generation adjustable ring mode fiber laser ARM FL. This next generation platform, featuring a new advanced controller, offers all the functions of its predecessor while reducing the volume and footprint by 50%.

The demand for compact, high-performance laser solutions has been steadily increasing, particularly in industries such as automotive and manufacturing. The new ARM FL addresses this need by offering a smaller form factor without compromising on power or precision. Its modular design enables future customization and adaptation to fast-changing customer requirements.

"With the next generation of our successful ARM FL product, we have taken the same great welding performance and repackaged it to bring the product size down by 50%," said Jarno Kangastupa, Coherent Tampere Managing Director. "In addition, we have implemented our new custom laser controller, which offers class-leading performance for ease of integration and higher speed communications."

The new Coherent ARM FL benefits from our extensive experience and strong IP portfolio. Its internal active power control and back reflection insensitivity ensure consistent welding results and maximize yield, even in the most demanding applications. The updated high-performance controller enables faster process monitoring solutions, while the new design layout not only widens the ARM product portfolio (e.g. the recently introduced dual ring mode ARM FL D ) but lends itself to faster product innovation for upcoming variants.

Coherent ARM FL is compatible with the wide range of Coherent process heads available, including the popular HighMotion 2D, making it a versatile solution for various applications, from detailed foil welding in EV batteries to high-power cast aluminium welding. Plus, a new option simplifies installation and cabling and further optimizes laser utilization by enabling connection to multiple scanner units.

Production ramp-up of the next generation ARM FL products will begin in spring 2025. With this updated design Coherent ensures customers can implement smooth transitions for their production lines to the new ARM FL fiber laser.

