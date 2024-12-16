Legible Partners With ACCESS Europe To Bring Ebooks And Audiobooks To Connected Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) (“Legible” or“the Company”), an innovative bookstore dedicated to accessible and immersive digital reading experiences, and ACCESS Europe GmbH are excited to announce that Legible's solutions and content have been integrated with the ACCESS TwineTM for Car App Store, a leading global for in-vehicle digital content.









The ACCESS TwineTM for Car (Twine4Car) platform, designed to offer an all-encompassing in-car infotainment experience, is utilized by major automotive manufacturers worldwide and enables seamless access to entertainment and media, transforming the in-car experience. This partnership brings Legible's extensive collection of eBooks and audiobooks directly to drivers and passengers of connected cars, enhancing their in-car entertainment options. With the integration of Legible's digital content service in Twine4Car, users have access to a vast selection of popular and diverse eBook as well as audiobook titles directly from the comfort of their vehicles.

“This collaboration with ACCESS allows us to bring our mission of accessible, sustainable reading to the forefront of the automotive industry,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. “We are thrilled to be part of the innovative Twine4Car platform, reaching drivers and passengers in an entirely new way. Together, we're making it easier than ever for people to enjoy high-quality literature, whether they're on the road or at home.”

The ACCESS Twine4Car App Store is a comprehensive media and entertainment platform that integrates video, audio, games, and now, Legible's unique offerings of eBooks and audiobooks, into a single, cohesive interface within vehicles. Users can access Legible's subscription options and exclusive offerings, including a wide selection of titles that support personal and professional growth, cultural awareness, and entertainment.

With its commitment to accessible reading, Legible aligns perfectly with the ACCESS mission to enhance connectivity and user experience in vehicles. This partnership underscores Legible's expansion efforts and dedication to providing a unique and valuable resource for people on the go, reaching new subscribers everywhere.

“Our partnership with Legible underscores ACCESS Europe's dedication to transforming the in-car experience with rich, user-focused digital content,” said Masahiro Aono, CEO of ACCESS Europe .“Integrating Legible's extensive library of eBooks and audiobooks into ACCESS TwineTM for Car allows automotive OEMs to offer an enhanced infotainment option that engages both drivers and passengers, adding new value to the in-vehicle experience.”

About ACCESS Europe

ACCESS Europe GmbH, based in Oberhausen, Germany, is a subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. (ACCESS), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market, Index 4813). Since 1984, ACCESS has been a leader in mobile and network software technologies, providing advanced IT solutions to a broad spectrum of industries, including telecom, consumer electronics, broadcast, publishing, automotive, and energy infrastructure. ACCESS solutions have been deployed globally on over 1.5 billion devices.

Through its NetFront, NetRange and Twine solution portfolios, ACCESS Europe supplies appstores, software components and content services to the world's largest automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, broadcasters, video distributors and consumer electronics manufacturers. For more information, please visit: and/or or .

© 2024 ACCESS CO., LTD. All rights reserved. ACCESS, the ACCESS logo and ACCESS Twine are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks, logos and trade names mentioned in the document are the property of their respective owners.

About Legible

Legible is a trailblazing, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBook and audiobook entertainment. Through extensive partnerships with four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world's largest eBook distributors, and outstanding publishers of all sizes, Legible delivers millions of eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Recent releases include My Model Kitchen - Holidays , the fourth of 15 video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, bestselling author, TV host, and celebrity chef Cristina Ferrare, featuring an AI Sous Chef for each recipe. The Living Cookbooks and Ms. Ferrare have been featured in various major media outlets including three times on the very popular Drew Barrymore Show, where she dazzles viewers with her culinary expertise while utilizing the AI Sous Chef interactive component.

As a first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, Visteon, and now ACCESS Twine4Car. Legible boasts the only Android Automotive app that can deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers in tens of millions of vehicles worldwide, positioning the Company at the forefront of in-car infotainment experiences.

Legible won the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award for eLearning Innovation of the Year . Committed to reshaping the digital publishing landscape, Legible is poised to gain significant market share through its innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriched reading experiences. Please visit to explore how eBooks come to life.

Contacts

Legible Inc.

Ms. Deborah Harford, EVP, Global Strategic Partnerships

Tel.: +1-604-283-2028

Email: ...

Website:

Krupp Kommunications, Inc.

Ms. Kathy Giaconia, VP Media Relations

Tel.: +1-213-324-5665

Email: ...

Website:

Platform Communications for ACCESS Europe

Tel: +44 (0)20 3832 3690/3691 or +44 (0) 7711 239 062

Email: ...

Website:



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible's business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at