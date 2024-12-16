Fortun Engages Thinkequity As Financial Advisor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminar Group, (“Luminar”) (OTCMARKETS: LRGR), along with its subsidiaries FortunCo LLC and Fortun Advance LLC (collectively,“Fortun”), have entered into an advisory agreement with ThinkEquity, a boutique created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

Fortun is a FinTech company that prioritizes innovation and adaptability as it provides working capital advances to communities underserved by traditional financial services. Led by Chief Executive Officer Yoel Damas, a pioneer in the development and implementation of financial solutions specifically designed to support the continued growth of Latino and other minority-owned small business in the United States, Fortun merged with a subsidiary of Luminar in May of 2024.

According to a December 2023 report by McKinsey & Company titled, The economic state of Latinos in America: Advancing financial growth1,“financial-services revenues from Latinos may grow by more than $90 billion to $240 billion by 2030.” In fact, according to McKinsey,“opportunities to offer Latino customers more tailored solutions are plentiful. Success will go to the early movers.”

“Fortun is uniquely positioned to drive both impact and market share by focusing on delivering purpose-built financial services tailored to Latinos, who comprise approximately 20% of the United States population. We have partnered with ThinkEquity as advisors to scale our operations in 2025, expanding our working capital advance business and broadening our financial product portfolio.

“We have the tools, experience and understanding to effectively serve our Latino customers as evidenced by our accomplishment of more than $2.5 million in completed client fundings since our merger in May, and with guidance from ThinkEquity, we will take meaningful steps, which we anticipate will accelerate our growth and further strengthen our position in the financial markets in 2025,” said Yoel Damas, CEO of Fortun.

Luminar Media Group, Inc., with corporate headquarters in Miami, Florida, is a pioneering FinTech company focused on providing tailored financial services to underserved communities, particularly Latino and minority-owned small businesses. Through its subsidiaries FortunCo LLC and Fortun Advance LLC, the Company delivers innovative, revenue-based funding supporting the economic growth of these businesses. See: FortunCo

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. See: ThinkEquity

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Luminar Media Group's future performance, growth strategies, and market opportunities. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

[1] See: The economic state of Latinos in America: Advancing financial growth

