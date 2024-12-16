(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMD Companies, (OTC:ICBU) and its subsidiary, Riize LLC, are excited to announce the launch of three new products for and retail distribution direct to the consumer supplement in the first quarter of 2025.

Riize LLC (as RiizeHealth.com ) has established itself as a leading innovator in telemedicine with online prescription medications for sexual health, weight control and hair loss, using oral dissolving strip technology. Having experienced dynamic growth of 6x in sales order volume in the first year, that success will now be applied to the non-prescription, over-the-counter supplement market, on a newly dedicated platform -

The new supplement products are designed for Energy, Sleep and Sexual Performance, which are the three strongest areas of supplement growth and demand. Projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are from 6% to 10% in the next few years.

The three products launching in Q1 2025 are:



Riize Energy: Designed to boost energy, endurance, and mental focus.

Riize Sleep: Promotes relaxation and restful, healthy sleep. Riize Xtra: Supports circulation and testosterone production for enhanced energy, stamina, and sexual vitality.



Each product is formulated with premium natural ingredients, including vitamins and herbs, and utilizes Riize's signature rapid-dissolving oral strip technology. This delivery system offers superior bioavailability, ensuring that 90% of the active ingredients are absorbed into the bloodstream-6 to 9 times faster than traditional supplement forms, which typically offer just 10-30% bioavailability. Additionally, each strip is vegan-friendly, sugar-free, and infused with natural flavors for an enjoyable and convenient supplement experience.

Reilly Schueler , CEO of Riize LLC, commented, "Our success in the telemedicine space has shown us the potential for growth in consumer wellness products. With these new non-prescription medicine supplements, we are bringing the same cutting-edge oral strip technology to the market, offering consumers a fast, effective, and innovative supplement experience. We believe this expansion into the non-prescription medicine space will drive significant growth for Riize and strengthen our brand's leadership in health and wellness."

Rick Wilson , President and CEO of IMD Companies, Inc., added, "We are incredibly proud of what Riize LLC has achieved in such a short period. The combination of their innovative technology and consumer-focused products positions them perfectly for success in the rapidly growing non-prescription medicine market. This move represents a tremendous growth opportunity for both Riize and ICBU, and we look forward to seeing this new chapter unfold."

Follow Riize Social Media

Website @

Canada @

Facebook @

Instagram @

Tiktok @ @riize_up_llc

Blogs @

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men's and women's sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That's why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. Social Media

Twitter @

Instagram @

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the healthcare markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

...