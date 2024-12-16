Newtekone, Inc. Declares A Quarterly Dividend Of $0.19 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding common stock of NewtekOne. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2025, to of record as of December 31, 2024.

Note Regarding Dividend Payments

Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne ® , Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively,“NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions , Electronic Payment Processing , Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting) , eCommerce , Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing , Insurance Solutions , Web Services , and Payroll and Benefits Solutions .

Newtek ® , NewtekOne ® , Newtek Bank ® , National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



