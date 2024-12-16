Inspiratm Technologies Delivers Systems To Leading Distributor For U.S. Deployment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN , IINNW) , ("Inspira Technologies," "Inspira" or the "Company "),

a groundbreaking respiratory support company, announced the delivery of INSPIRATM

ART100

systems to its U.S. distributor, Glo-Med Networks Inc ("Glo-Med"). The systems were shipped in fulfilment of a purchase order issued by Glo-Med to Inspira.

The delivered INSPIRATM ART100 systems will be distributed to sales targets across hospitals on the U.S. east coast and distributed to a cardiothoracic surgery division at a leading New York hospital,

ranked

among the top 15 percent of cardiothoracic programs in the U.S., with a view to collaborating with such hospital. The Company believes that the delivery of the INSPIRATM

ART100 to the U.S. market serves the Company's goal well to introduce physicians and perfusionists to Inspira's technologies and brand via initial deployments at leading hospitals.

Designed in collaboration with leading U.S. clinicians, the INSPIRATM

ART100 cardiopulmonary bypass system revolutionizes extracorporeal blood circulation by combining cutting-edge technology with intuitive design to optimize patient care during crucial times. The INSPIRATM ART100 is planned to be integrated with the HYLATM, a continuous blood monitoring technology designed to potentially detect real-time changes in patient condition. The HYLATM is undergoing clinical evaluations at Sheba Hospital, ranked the 9th

in the world by NewsweekTM, in patients undergoing open-heart procedures, in preparation of the Company's planned U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") submission of the first configuration of the HYLATM in 2025.



Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies stated: "We see this as merely the first deployment step in Inspira's quest to revolutionize acute respiratory care with our groundbreaking technology and superior products that we believe will follow this initial distribution."

InspiraTM Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the life support and respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRATM ART), a groundbreaking device poised to revolutionize the

$19 billion

mechanical ventilation market. With 20 million intensive care unit patients with acute respiratory failure each year, many of whom rely on mechanical ventilators, the INSPIRA ART offers a potential alternative by elevating and stabilizing decreasing oxygen saturation levels in minutes without a ventilators, with patient being awake during treatment. The INSPIRA ART is being equipped with the HYLATM blood sensor technology, a real-time continuous blood monitoring technology, aiming to alert physicians of changes in a patient's condition without the need for intermittent actual blood samples, and potentially supporting physicians in making informed decisions.

The Company's INSPIRATM ART100 system has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for use in Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures, along with the Israeli AMAR certification for both Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures.

The Company's other products and technologies, including the INSPIRA ART also known as the INSPIRATM ART500 or Gen 2, the INSPIRATM Cardi-ART portable modular device, VORTX orbiting Oxygen Delivery System and HYLATM blood sensor, are currently being designed and developed, and have not yet been tested or used in humans and have not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website:



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the prospective distribution lines for the INSPIRATM ART100 systems, the belief that the delivery of the INSPIRATM ART100 to the U.S. market serves the Company's goal well to introduce physicians and perfusionists to Inspira's technologies and brand via initial deployments at leading hospitals, the benefits of the INSPIRATM ART100 , its plan to combine the INSPIRATM ART100 with the HYLATM, the expected timing of the planned FDA submission of the first configuration of the HYLATM, and that its sees these distribution lines as the first deployment step in

Inspira's quest to revolutionize acute respiratory care with its groundbreaking

technology and superior products that may follow. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, .

Contact:

For more information, contact:

Inspira Technologies – Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +972-9-9664485

Copyright © 2018-2024 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. LTD., All rights reserved.

Logo -

SOURCE Inspira Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED