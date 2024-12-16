Sylvox Unveils Upgraded Brand Identity And Flagship Outdoor Tvs At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Feel Good, Live Outdoors" with Sylvox's Inspiring Vision for Outdoor Living

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvox (sylvoxtv ), a global leader in outdoor living innovation, is unveiling its upgraded brand identity at CES 2025. This transformation marks a pivotal moment in the company's evolution, reflecting its vision to inspire well-being through while addressing the growing consumer demand for innovative outdoor entertainment solutions.

With this refreshed identity, Sylvox reaffirms its commitment to Accessibility, Well-being, Innovation, and Sustainability, making outdoor living a source of relaxation, joy, and connection in daily life.

Sylvox is committed to inspiring well-being through technology, bringing customers relaxation, joy, and connection to everyday outdoor living.

What's Driving the Change

As outdoor living spaces become essential extensions of the home, consumers are seeking solutions that blend cutting-edge technology with emotional connection and environmental responsibility.

Sylvox's brand upgrade embraces this shift, creating outdoor spaces where families can unwind, share moments of joy, and build lasting connections.

"Our goal has always been to inspire joy and foster meaningful connections through technology," said Tracy Li, Co-founder

CMO of Sylvox. "This brand upgrade reflects our commitment to making outdoor living accessible to everyone while creating products that elevate life's most meaningful moments."

Elevating Outdoor Living Through Innovation

At CES 2025, Sylvox will unveil its latest outdoor 4K Ultra HD TVs, offering brilliant visuals, weatherproof durability, and smart functionality for seamless outdoor entertainment. Whether for movie-watching, games or gatherings, these products elevate the outdoor lifestyle. These innovations highlight

Sylvox's dedication to creating products that support relaxation, joy, and connection-three pillars of well-being at the heart of its brand values.

Sustainability in Action

As part of its commitment to sustainability,

Sylvox has embraced eco-friendly practices, including sustainable packaging and participation in the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Program. These initiatives underscore Sylvox's efforts to create an environmentally conscious future while delivering exceptional products.

Global Expansion and Leadership

With over 15 years of experience, a presence in 100+ countries, and the trust of 50,000+ happy customers,

Sylvox has enhanced its ability to deliver accessible and enriching outdoor living experiences to customers globally. Supported by 15 warehouses and over 200 strategic partners, the company ensures swift delivery and world-class customer service.

Experience Sylvox at CES 2025

Visit

Sylvox at Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 51727, from January 7-10, 2025, to immerse yourself in the future of outdoor living and explore how Sylvox is redefining relaxation, joy, connection, and outdoor entertainment through technology.

For more information, visit sylvoxt .

About Sylvox

Sylvox is dedicated to inspiring well-being and connection through cutting-edge outdoor technology. Founded in 2009 by visionary leader Golden Yang, Sylvox began with the mission to make outdoor living accessible, immersive, and enjoyable for everyone.

With a presence in over 100 countries, Sylvox has grown into a trusted global brand, offering state-of-the-art weatherproof outdoor TVs designed to withstand extreme conditions while delivering exceptional viewing and gaming experiences. Whether transforming backyards into cinemas, living rooms, or entertainment hubs, Sylvox empowers consumers to enjoy the great outdoors year-round.

Partnering with leading retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot, Sylvox combines innovation, durability, and sustainability to create premium outdoor entertainment solutions accessible to all.

Guided by the principles of Accessibility, Well-being, Innovation, and Sustainability, Sylvox is more than a TV brand-it's a movement to redefine how technology connects us with the outdoors.

Feel Good, Live Outdoors.

