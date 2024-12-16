GPRS Launches Sitemap® 2.0

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Launched in 2023, SiteMap® serves as a single source of truth for the field-verified, accurate data collected by GPRS' nationwide team of specially trained Project Managers

Improved Infrastructure Mapping Offers Intuitive User Interface & Additional Features in Mobile App

- Jason Schaff, Strategy Officer & SiteMap® Product Executive, GPRSMAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GPRS has announced the release of SiteMap® 2.0 : an improved version of the infrastructure visualization firm's facility & project management application that provides existing conditions documentation to protect assets and people.This system-wide update streamlines the user interface, updates the appearance, and improves functionality for desktop and mobile applications. It adds features such as more intuitive search options, expanded export functionality, and faster point cloud processing.“GPRS has long been known as the industry leader in quality service, accurate data, and efficient processes,” said GPRS Chief Strategy Officer & SiteMap® Product Executive, Jason Schaff.“With the launch of SiteMap 2.0, we are able to extend that brand promise beyond field markings and into our automated deliverable.”Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, GPRS provides subsurface damage prevention, existing conditions documentation, and facility management solutions for utilities, general contractors, architecture & engineering firms, environmental consultants, and facilities in every major market and industry in the United States.Launched in 2023, SiteMap® serves as a single source of truth for the field-verified, accurate data collected by GPRS' nationwide team of specially trained Project Managers.Securely accessible 24/7 from any computer, tablet, or smartphone, SiteMap® allows a project team to plan, design, manage, dig, and ultimately build better while eliminating the possibility of the costly and potentially dangerous mistakes caused by miscommunications.“With the launch of Sitemap, our customers have found tremendous value in having their underground data along with their above ground infrastructure in one spot,” said Dustin Snavely, Director of National Sales for GPRS.“These latest improvements do a great job of expanding on SiteMap® 1.0. With 2.0, our customers will have quicker uploads, expanded mobile platform options, and increased ability to upload, increasing SiteMap's ability to be your central platform for your infrastructure data.”

