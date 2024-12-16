Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Market Estimated To Reach US$ 153.00 Million By 2034 At A CAGR Of 2.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Market

Progressions in diagnostic technologies and growing consciousness about sparse bone illnesses are a prominent factor driving tumor-induced osteomalacia market.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tumor-induced osteomalacia market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.With a CAGR of 2.6%, the global tumor-induced osteomalacia market is expected to reach a value of over USD 153.00 million by 2034 from an estimated USD 118.25 million in 2024.What is Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia?Tumor-induced osteomalacia is a sparse paraneoplastic syndrome of atypical phosphate and vitamin D anabolism generated by normally compact endocrine tumors that exude fibroblast growth factor 23. TIO is portrayed by clinically advanced musculoskeletal agony, exhaustion, adjacent muscle weakness, and multiple fractures causing prolonged disability.Misdiagnosis and detained diagnosis are usual because of the general indications, and many years may pass before patients obtain a precise diagnosis and accurate treatment. The advancement of contemporary therapies such as fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF23) inhibitors and escalated research and development ventures for superior treatment alternatives are impacting the tumor-induced osteomalacia market growth favorably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Who Makes Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia?.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc..Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd..Eli Lilly and Company.Amgen Inc..Novartis AG.Sanofi S.A..Pfizer Inc..AbbVie Inc..Horizon Therapeuticsare some of the leading players in the tumor-induced osteomalacia market. Aggressive inspections divulge that firms such as Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin are at the vanguard of the invention of TIO cure, especially with the advancement of burosumab, an FGF23 inhibitor, which has acquired notable grip because of its productivity in rectifying phosphate levels.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In July 2023, Ultragenyx declared affirmative enduring data from the research on burosumab, portraying supportive enhancements in phosphate levels and standard of life in patients with TIO..In May 2023, Kyowa Kirin augmented its approach to burosumab in many European nations, ensuing administrative consent fortifying its allegiance to inscribing desired requirements in TIO treatment covering varied regions.What's Driving Market Forward?Growth in Targeted Therapies: One of the prominent trends in the market will be the escalating concentration on earmarked therapies. With progression in molecular biology, researchers have advanced therapies that particularly earmark the primary causes of TIO especially by discouraging the fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF23) accountable for phosphate loss.Timely Diagnosis of the Illness: Consciousness bordering sparse illnesses involving tumor-induced osteomalacia has notably escalated over the last decade. The surge in the consciousness has caused more punctual and precise diagnosis of the condition which is important for premature cure and prohibition of grave complexities. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on tumor-induced osteomalacia market sales.Progression in Diagnostic Technologies: Progression in diagnostic technologies is also driving the market forward. With the escalating usage of next-generation sequencing and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, doctors can more precisely detect the tumors causing osteomalacia. Conventional imaging procedures frequently malfunction to locate the compact evasive tumors accountable for TIO causing retarded diagnosis.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Which Region Leads Market Growth?North America: North America accounted for the largest tumor-induced osteomalacia market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to elevated consciousness, progressive healthcare framework, and the existence of spearheading firms included in the advancement of earmarked therapies such as FGF23 inhibitors.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to growing consciousness and progression in sparse disease handling.How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Treatment Type Outlook.Drugs & Supplements.SurgeryBy End Users Outlook.Hospitals.Ambulatory Surgery Centers.Specialty Clinics.OthersBy Regional Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaInquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the tumor-induced osteomalacia market?The market size was valued at USD 118.25 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 153.00 million by 2034.What is the anticipated growth rate of the tumor-induced osteomalacia market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America holds the largest share of the market.Based on treatment type, which segment holds the largest share?The drugs & supplement segment accounts for the largest share of the market.Browse PMR's Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Industry Expected to Reach $153.00 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 2.6%Browse More Research Reports:Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market:Lower Extremity Implants Market:Gastrointestinal Products Market:Patient Support Technology Market:Medical Device Engineering Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.