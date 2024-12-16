LION ENERGY TEAMS UP WITH ANGEL STUDIOS' HOMESTEAD TO SPOTLIGHT IMPORTANCE OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Utah-based manufacturer's power-saving solutions featured in family survival drama and as an experience

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become independent, today announced a partnership with Angel Studios' "Homestead." The releases in theaters nationwide on Friday,

Dec. 20, with Lion Energy's off-grid energy solutions highlighted throughout to demonstrate the vital role of sustainable energy in survival and daily use.

As part of this collaboration, Lion Energy products will be featured in the "Homestead" narrative. Moviegoers and viewers will see the company's whole-home energy storage systems (the Sanctuary), solar generators and portable power solutions in action (the Safari and Summit), portraying their effectiveness in situations of self-sufficiency.

"We are committed to providing reliable, renewable energy storage solutions for every situation," said Tyler Hortin, president and CEO of Lion Energy. "Our partnership with Homestead lets us showcase our products in scenarios that emphasize their reliability, versatility and essential role in modern survival and the importance of them in everyday life. By incorporating Lion Energy products into your daily routine, energy independence can be at your fingertips now and not just in a fictional post-apocalyptic setting."

Beyond their role in the film and series, Lion Energy products will be accessible to fans of Homestead directly through an e-commerce tie-in. After watching, they can purchase the same products featured in the drama from an online product portfolio that not only enhances the realism of the narrative but also equips viewers with practical tools for their own preparedness and sustainability efforts.

"Our collaboration with Lion Energy is a natural fit," said Jason Ross, lead writer and co-show runner of Homestead. "Their solar and energy storage solutions align perfectly with our themes of survival and resilience. We're excited to provide our viewers with an engaging story and the resources to enhance their own preparedness-after using their systems for my own homesteading, I can say there's not another company in the space that does it like Lion."

In addition to appearing in the film and series, Lion Energy's products were used behind the scenes on set. Providing power both as a convenience and as a necessity at remote shooting locations, the equipment acted as a flexible and reliable means of powering key equipment, making the production even more efficient. Lion Energy also collaborated with Homestead actor Bailey Chase earlier this year to donate energy storage solutions to victims of Hurricane Helene.

Homestead is set to debut as a feature film in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024, and then transition into a streaming series, bringing together gripping storytelling and practical survival insights. Different from traditional movies and television of the genre, Homestead presents a post-apocalyptic story filled with hope, creating a unique viewing experience for audiences worldwide. For more information on Lion Energy's role, please visit lionenergy .

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy

is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has a U.S.-designed and engineered power solution, based in American Fork, Utah, that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESSTM and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial lithium battery systems. For more information, visit lionenergy .

ABOUT HOMESTEAD

"Homestead " is an intense post-apocalyptic family survival drama. Ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson takes a job as head of security at an elaborate prepper compound, "The Homestead," as the world crumbles. Inside, they face resource wars and ideological conflicts, while outside, chaos reigns. Amid the mayhem, unity and forgotten truths emerge as love grows in unexpected places and the community strives to cultivate the land and fend off impending destruction. Learn more at

homestead .

ABOUT ANGEL STUDIOS

Angel Studios brings stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, 317,000 members choose which film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. The studio enables creators and audiences to form passionate communities around creative projects, making the story behind the story as important as the final project. 104,000 Angel Guild members in 155 countries have invested nearly $80M in projects distributed by the studio to date. Angel Studios is behind the global box office hit, SOUND OF FREEDOM, which has earned $250 million in global box office. Learn more at

Angel .

SOURCE Lion Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED