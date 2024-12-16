Alpha Omega Strengthens Commitment To Climate Science With Stephen D. Ambrose Joining As Chief Scientist

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega is proud to welcome Stephen D. Ambrose to its team as their first Chief Scientist. With over 35 years of distinguished service at NOAA and NASA and additional leadership roles supporting the missions of the Department of Interior and EPA, Steve brings unparalleled expertise in advancing Earth science research and applications.

Steve's career reflects a lifelong dedication to using science and to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. His work has driven innovative solutions in meteorology, climatology, hydrology, geospatial science, and data management to empower federal, state, and local decision-makers. Now, at Alpha Omega, Steve will play a pivotal role in supporting our federal agency customers in achieving their missions, from safeguarding natural resources, reducing disaster impact, to advancing weather and climate resilience.

"Alpha Omega is deeply committed to advancing climate science and Earth science technologies for the benefit of our customers and society at large," said Joanne Gladden, Senior Vice President of Climate Science. "Steve's leadership and dedication to addressing climate challenges directly supports the critical missions of NOAA, USDA, DHS and other key partners. We are honored to have him on our team as we expand our role in delivering impactful, innovative solutions."

Steve holds a B.S. in General Physical Sciences from the University of Maryland, with a focus on meteorology, geology, and astronomy, and pursued graduate studies in geography and climatology. His notable contributions include leading the SAIC Climate Enterprise program and supporting mission-critical initiatives for NOAA, NASA, and USDA, among others.

With Steve on board, Alpha Omega is even better positioned to assist our customers in transforming science and data into actionable insights, empowering them to lead in research, applications, and decision-making for a sustainable future.

About Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit .

