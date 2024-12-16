Globetopper And Amino Rewards Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Health And Fitness Loyalty Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water and the wholly-owned subsidiary GlobeTopper, is pleased to announce that GlobeTopper and Amino Rewards have joined forces to revolutionize and rewards. By combining GlobeTopper's massive gift card with Amino Rewards' innovative digital asset platform, users can now earn valuable rewards like and Target gift cards simply by achieving their fitness goals. This partnership redefines customer engagement, transforming everyday fitness achievements into tangible benefits.

Amino Rewards, already recognized as the Preferred Fitness Loyalty App of the San Francisco 49ers, leverages secure digital assets, powered by distributed ledger technology, to incentivize healthy behaviors like exercise and fitness milestones. Users earn digital rewards, which can be seamlessly converted into gift cards from over 2,700 leading global brands such as Starbucks, Amazon, and Target, thanks to GlobeTopper's expansive platform.

"Imagine turning your daily steps into a free coffee at Starbucks or your weekly workout into a new book from Amazon," said Craig Span, CEO of GlobeTopper. "This partnership brings innovation to the forefront of loyalty programs, allowing users to achieve their fitness goals while enjoying meaningful, tangible rewards."

"Amino Rewards has always focused on creating innovative ways to reward healthy living, and this partnership with GlobeTopper takes that mission to the next level," said Dylan Shoychet, COO of Amino Rewards. We're excited to expand our offerings, making it even easier for our users to turn fitness achievements into life-enhancing rewards."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:



Revolutionary Loyalty Rewards: Digital assets earned through Amino Rewards can now be redeemed for thousands of gift cards, creating an unmatched loyalty experience.

Expansive Global Reach: GlobeTopper's gift card network spans 65 countries and includes over 2,700 brands, providing users with flexibility and variety. Market Opportunity: The global loyalty rewards market is projected to exceed $142 billion by 2027, positioning this partnership as a leader in the rapidly evolving sector.



Execution and Rollout:

The integration is already underway, initially targeting Amino Rewards' health-conscious user base in North America. Global expansion is planned for early 2025, with the partnership expected to drive new revenue streams and enhance customer retention for both companies.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.:

Accredited Solutions (OTC: ASII) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring and growing innovative, technology-driven businesses. Through its subsidiaries, the Company delivers sustainable growth and shareholder value by capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

About GlobeTopper:

GlobeTopper simplifies digital gift card distribution for businesses, offering access to over 2,700 popular brands in 65 countries. The company's platform is a trusted solution for businesses looking to enhance gifting and rewards programs through secure, seamless, and scalable technology.

About Amino Rewards:

Amino Rewards is a health and fitness loyalty program that uses secure digital assets to reward users for achieving fitness goals. By leveraging distributed ledger technology, Amino Rewards ensures transparency and flexibility in earning and redeeming rewards, empowering users to turn healthy habits into tangible benefits. Amino Rewards is also the Preferred Fitness Loyalty App of the San Francisco 49ers.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

