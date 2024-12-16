DZS Fiberlan Empowers One Of Israel’S Most Innovative Hospitality Venues With State-Of-The-Art Communications Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The George in Tel Aviv leverages cutting-edge fiber and Wi-Fi to deliver an enterprise-grade communications experience to members and guests of prestigious hospitality and entertainment venue

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (OTC: DZSI), a developer of Edge and Connectivity systems and Cloud Edge software solutions enabling broadband everywhere, today announced that The George, a state-of-the-art hospitality venue in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel, is leveraging DZS FiberLAN as the backbone of its next-generation communications infrastructure. Powered by Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) technology capable of delivering gigabit services to every room, meeting area, office, entertainment venue, and restaurant throughout the building, FiberLAN has helped The George rapidly stand-out as a preferred destination for visitors and locals within Tel Aviv since its opening in early 2024. Longtime DZS strategic partner, Israel-based RFC, helped support the project.

“Our mission at The George is to redefine the hospitality experience, and by leveraging market-leading fiber-based technology from DZS we are able to successfully execute that vision,” said Eyal De Leeuw, Head of Brand, Partnerships and Community, The George.“The capacity and flexibility of DZS FiberLAN, which leverages gigabit passive optical Local Area Networking (PoLAN) technology, has been essential in helping us deliver our members and guests an unparalleled unified communications experience. From extending mobile phones to the large screen TVs in every room, to our world-class security infrastructure, to the thousands of transactions that are taking place every day across our multiple restaurants, bars, and common areas, to providing an extraordinarily green-friendly technology, we can rely on one system to deliver and manage it all. We believe that The George is the future of hospitality, and FiberLAN has proven to be the right technology to lead us into that future.”

The George is a 5-Star hospitality experience venue that allows members and guests to Live, Work, Meet, Stay, Dine, Relax and Celebrate in the heart of Tel Aviv, one of the world's most dynamic cites. The luxurious property features 170 rooms, including 37 that are designed for extended stays; state-of-the-art meeting facilities; fine-dining establishments; open work spaces; recreational and relaxation centers; and a one-of-a-kind events center. All of these amenities are complemented and supported by a world-class communications network and infrastructure. The George's next-generation communications network includes DZS Velocity V1 Network Edge Access platforms complemented by FiberLAN Business Gateways and WiFi 6 units.

“The George has revolutionized the hospitality experience, and a critical part of their differentiation is the world-class communications capabilities they can offer members and guests,” said Scott St. John, Chief Customer Officer, DZS.“Working closely with RFC we were able to deliver a solution to meet the advanced enterprise networking requirements that differentiate the communications experience at this prestigious facility. We are excited to hear that The George is considering replicating this network environment at other venues around the world.”

DZS FiberLAN is a cutting-edge solutions portfolio that combines DZS Velocity optical line terminal (OLT) systems, enterprise optimized DZS FiberLAN Business Gateways featuring specialized software for enterprise-class communications network management and Helix optical network terminals (ONTs), gateways and WiFi access points. Compared to traditional legacy copper infrastructure, DZS FiberLAN solutions are significantly more cost-effective, higher capacity, have a longer lifecycle, and more reliable, compact, adaptable, secure and environmentally friendly.

“The George created a unique challenge from a technology perspective with such a wide range of communications requirements and a very futuristic vision,” said Rami Falach, CEO, RFC.“We knew that DZS FiberLAN technology was a perfect solution. FiberLAN's flexibility, scalability and advanced security capabilities enabled us to quickly get the network up and running. We are confident that this strategic deployment will continue to meet the current and future communications needs of The George, its members and guests.”

