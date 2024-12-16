Vortex Energy Announces Key Insights From Core Logging And Analysis At Robinsons River Salt Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Core Analysis Highlights Key Geological Features Supporting Hydrogen Storage Potential at Robinsons River Salt Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3 ) (“ Vortex ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce the completion of core logging and preliminary analysis of samples from Well VW231, part of the Robinsons River Salt Project (“ The Project ”) in Newfoundland. This study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Hassan Dehghanpour and his research team at the University of Alberta under an NSERC Alliance research partnership, the findings highlight the geological suitability of the site for underground hydrogen storage (UHS).

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the feasibility and safety of using the salt dome within the Robinsons River Formation for hydrogen storage. This involved assessing the structural integrity of the dome, the sealing capacity of the overlying rock layers, and the potential geochemical interactions between the salt formation and stored hydrogen. Samples were collected from Well VW231, which was drilled to a depth of 608 meters, terminating in the salt rock layer before encountering the pure halite reservoir. The samples were analyzed using advanced techniques, including:



Thin Section Microscopy: Provided detailed insights into mineral grain morphology and depositional history.

X-Ray Diffraction (XRD): Identified the mineral composition and confirmed halite as the dominant phase.

Raman Spectroscopy: Differentiated between key minerals such as gypsum and anhydrite and detected organic material, including bitumen.

Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM): Analyzed microstructures, revealing impurities such as potash and carbonates within the halite matrix. Insoluble Mineral Testing: Quantified impurity levels, showing an average of 20% insoluble material in the halite layers.



The analysis revealed that the overlying gypsum and mixed mudstone layers, composed primarily of insoluble minerals, exhibit excellent sealing capabilities essential for hydrogen containment. Core samples showed no vertical or horizontal fractures, affirming the structural integrity of the caprock and its ability to prevent gas leakage. Additionally, rare minerals such as clinoatacamite and antarcticite were identified, shedding light on the site's complex geochemical evolution. The presence of bitumen within the halite layers further indicates a rich depositional history and potential for hydrocarbon preservation.

"The preliminary results provide valuable insights into the geological suitability of the Project for underground hydrogen storage," said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex Energy Corp. "These findings represent an important step in assessing the site's potential and addressing the technical requirements for safe and efficient storage."

Next Steps

Vortex Energy is preparing for advanced testing, including fluid inclusion analysis and experiments to evaluate the interaction of hydrogen with minerals under varying temperature and pressure conditions. These efforts aim to refine the geological model and confirm the site's safety and effectiveness for UHS. The Project is an essential part of Vortex Energy's commitment to advancing innovative, sustainable energy solutions. Collaborations with academic partners, such as the University of Alberta, ensure that cutting-edge research drives the project forward.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company, and a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Verification included reviewing the detailed report, attending a presentation on the findings, and addressing any questions directly with the report author to ensure accuracy and reliability.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinsons River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinsons River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region globally renowned for its uranium deposits.

For further information, investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings available at .

