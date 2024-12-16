Ladybug Resource Group Achieves Record $9.6 Million Revenue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Landmark Year of Growth, New Leadership, and Strategic Advancements for Ladybug Nutratech

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, ("Ladybug") (OTC PINK: LBRG ), operating as Ladybug Nutratech, proudly announces a remarkable milestone in its history, surpassing $9.6 million USD in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This achievement represents a significant increase of approximately $7.5 million compared to total revenues generated in 2023.

This monumental growth underscores Ladybug's steadfast commitment to innovation, strategic market positioning, and sustainable value creation for shareholders. "This year has been a defining moment for our company," stated a member of the Board of Directors. "We are delivering on our promise to expand market presence, enhance shareholder value, and set the stage for future success."

The exceptional revenue increase is attributed to strategic acquisitions and the seamless integration of new assets into Ladybug's existing framework. By focusing on acquiring complementary websites and assets, the company has augmented its market visibility and fortified its position as a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. For further insights into these strategies, please review our prior press releases Targeting Strategic Acquisitions and AI Driven Nutrabuddy Platform here .

Ladybug is also pleased to welcome Warren Booth to its Board of Directors. With 40 years of experience in securing financial growth for companies, Mr. Booth has been instrumental in steering Ladybug's path forward. "We are thrilled to have Warren Booth on board," a member of the Board added. "His expertise in growth strategies is an invaluable asset as we continue our upward trajectory."

Ladybug's Board has been diligently working on innovative strategies. These plans aim to enhance and expand product offerings and capture untapped opportunities within the dynamic health and wellness market. The roadmap promises a series of transformative updates and initiatives that should further solidify Ladybug's position as an industry frontrunner.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc ., operating as Ladybug Nutratech, is a rapidly growing force in the health and wellness e-commerce market. With a commitment to innovation, diverse product offerings, and superior customer and shareholder satisfaction, Ladybug continues to redefine industry standards.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.