STRATFORD, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the travels to Stratford to hold Pre-Budget Hearings, concerned citizens from Stratford and area will gather to send a message to the Ford government regarding their underfunding and privatization of our public care services.

Health care in Ontario is in the worst crisis we have ever seen with services from primary care to home care in total disarray. Millions have lost their family doctors. Hospitals are in deficit and, now even in the worst staffing crisis in our history, are actually cutting positions. Regionally, hospital staff were protesting cuts in Guelph just last week. Local emergency departments had a record number of closures last year, worse even than 2023 and 2022 when the unprecedented closures started. These closures have had a significant negative impact in the region around Stratford, and to the west and north of the town.

Speakers will describe the unprecedented damage and disarray in our health care, and how the Ford government has chosen to redirect more than a billion dollars per year in public money to contracts with for-profit corporations to privatize our care and services while leaving our local hospitals with too few staff, beds and inadequate funding. It is the old adage: create a crisis and privatize, warn the Health Coalitions. It is causing unprecedented devastation to our public health care and it must be stopped.