Almalinux OS Foundation Welcomes Two New Silver Sponsor Members

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the following organizations as its latest silver-level sponsor members:Fsas Technologies ( ) was established in April 2024, combining the high-quality hardware centered on Fujitsu server, storage, and products, with the trust built through the stable operation of social infrastructure by Fujitsu Fsas over the past four decades. Fsas Technologies maintains consistent processes across various areas, including research and development, manufacturing, sales and support services for server, storage and network products. Additionally, Fsas Technologies delivers high-value hardware solutions by combining a diverse range of products from alliance partners.“Combining our PRIMERGY IA servers with AlmaLinux, through our collaboration with the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, delivers more flexible Linux services,” said Hideaki Maeda, Head of Data Center Div. at Fsas Technologies.“We are pleased that this expands the options available for businesses and all other Linux users.”Sistemas Informáticos Europeos (SIE LADÓN - ) is a Spanish leader in High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions including AI, Deep Learning and Big Data, specializing in empowering universities, research institutions, and industry with cutting edge technology and tailored support. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, SIE drives scientific advancements and helps solve complex computational challenges across multiple disciplines."This collaboration with AlmaLinux strengthens our commitment to open-source innovation and empowers researchers with reliable and secure high-performance solutions," said Raúl Díaz, CEO of SIE.About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

