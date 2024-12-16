Driving Sustainability Through Innovation: The Dealmakers Host Greener Tomorrow In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovating for Greener Tomorrow

Global leaders unite to advance sustainability through innovation and collaboration.

- Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dealmakers hosted the highly anticipated“Innovating for Greener Tomorrow” on December 12 at Dubai's prestigious One&Only Royal Mirage-Jumeirah Beach, Dubai-UAE. The event brought together global leaders, diplomats, and innovators to share transformative solutions and forge partnerships aimed at advancing global sustainability.

Leadership for a Greener Future

The day began with an inspiring address by Dr. Raphael Nagel , Founder and Chairman of The Dealmakers, who emphasized the need for tangible solutions that balance economic progress with environmental stewardship.“Innovation is the cornerstone of creating a sustainable tomorrow,” Dr. Nagel remarked, urging attendees to focus on actionable outcomes through collaboration.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem , Executive Chairman & CEO of DMCC, delivered a powerful closing address on“Shaping the Future of Global Trade, Innovation, and Sustainability.” He showcased DMCC's role in revolutionizing commodities trading with sustainable practices and circular economies.

Guiding the Event with Excellence

The event's success was amplified by the exceptional mastery of ceremonies by Aliona Zaleskaya, Director WeTel World UAE, WeTel TV Info UAE, and Eli Ovits, Founder of Altruists. Their seamless moderation ensured the program ran smoothly, blending professionalism with warmth, and fostering a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for attendees.

Keynote Speakers Deliver Solutions

A stellar lineup of speakers shared diverse strategies for achieving sustainability:

.Ahmed Al-Mahmoud, Strategy Planning Advisor to the Dubai Government, presented Dubai's forward-thinking plans for sustainability through clean energy and smart infrastructure.

.Claudia Pinto, Head of Philanthropy and Sustainability and Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, called for urgent collective action, underscoring the importance of leadership and collaboration.

.Torsten Adam, Managing Partner at Artemis Group, emphasized the pivotal role of family offices in driving sustainable investments for long-term impact.

.Derrick Lang, CEO of Swiss Preparatory Sports Academy, showcased how educational systems can shape environmentally conscious future leaders.

.Alan Smithson, Co-Founder of Metavrse, explored the transformative potential of nuclear-powered data centers for sustainable digital infrastructure.

.Eitan Neishlos, Founder of Neishlos Capital, inspired attendees with a call for unity and purpose-driven leadership to tackle environmental challenges.

Diplomatic Perspectives

.Mr. Edouard Bizumuremyi, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Rwanda in the UAE, celebrated Rwanda's strides in green technology and sustainability, emphasizing the importance of cross-nation collaboration.

.H.E. Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, highlighted Malta's successes in renewable energy and sustainable tourism, calling for global cooperation in addressing environmental challenges.

Interactive Discussions and Insights

The engaging panel discussion,“Laws, Loops, and Low Carbon: Advancing the Green Economy Together,” moderated by Eli Ovits, featured expert contributions:

.Vladimir Polach, Partner at Squire Patton Boggs, discussed legal frameworks essential to promoting sustainable investments.

.Thomas Balidt, Managing Partner at Experts4Recycling, presented innovations in recycling and waste management.

.Simon Mlynek, Senior Business Development Manager at EcoLocked, highlighted cutting-edge carbon sequestration technologies and sustainable construction materials.

Media and Networking

The event offered unparalleled networking opportunities, fostering collaborations among policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators. WeTel TV Info UAE, the active media partner, headed by its President, Prof. Adil Matin, played a crucial role in amplifying the event's impact, ensuring key messages reached a global audience.

A Unified Call to Action

In closing, Dr. Raphael Nagel urged the audience to act decisively:“Together, we have the power to innovate, collaborate, and drive meaningful change. Today's success is a testament to our collective commitment to building a sustainable future.”

About The Dealmakers

The Dealmakers is a global platform uniting leader, investors, and changemakers to foster sustainability, economic diplomacy, and transformative innovation.



