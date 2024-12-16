11 International airlines Operate New Direct Flights to Thailand's MICE Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

11 International Operate New Direct Flights to Thailand's MICE Cities

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eight international airlines have launched new direct flights in 2024 to Thailand's four main MICE Cities, Bangkok-Phuket-Pattaya-Chiang Mai, while three more airlines are scheduled to offer direct flights in 2025.

The year 2024-2025 marks another milestone for Thailand as a preferred MICE destination when four Thai MICE Cities: Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya are welcoming more overseas flights from Europe, Central Asia, Sub-Continent, East Asia and the Middle East.

Bangkok is experiencing enhanced connectivity with the European market. On October 28, British Airways resumed direct flights between London and Bangkok, starting from 3 flights a week to 5 flights a week in January and February next year and 4 flights in March in the same year.

ITA Airways has also operated direct flights between Rome and Bangkok, starting on November 17 with five flights per week. On December 1, Thai Airways International (TG) started to resume direct flights between Bangkok and Brussels. Norse Atlantic Airways is scheduled to operate direct flights between Stockholm and Bangkok, starting on October 29, 2025.

Phuket island is also welcoming new flights in 2024. Air India started to operate its second daily flight (except Wednesday) from Delhi to Phuket on June 1, while Air India Express will start its four flight a week direct from Surat to Phuket on December 24.

A new market for Phuket, Kazakhstan, is also tapping the island. On October 26, Air Astana started to operate direct flight from Astana to Phuket. Likewise, Saudia Airlines began its inaugural Riyadh-Phuket flight on December 2 and Jeddah-Phuket flight on December 4.

Going up north to Chiang Mai, the city welcomed direct flight of Hong Kong Airline on October 27, making it the third airline operating direct flights between Chiang Mai and Hong Kong. The other two are Thai Air Asia and Hong Kong Express. On November 4, 2025, Etihad Airways is scheduled to operate 4 flights a week direct from Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai.

On March 30 next year, U-Ta Pao airport near Pattaya will welcome 5 flights a week between March and May flying direct from Irkutsk and operated by S7 Airlines.

As TCEB is promoting diverse MICE Cities/destinations, we feel heartened with the increased flight connectivity between our MICE Cities and diverse overseas markets, whether they are key markets, long-haul markets or emerging markets. It is a living proof of Thailand' status as a preferred destination for travelers from around the globe. The four MICE Cities are prime destinations of Thailand where TCEB is always working with the cities' stakeholders to develop and craft new products to cater to new requirements of MICE planners and travelers, while Phuket and Chiang Mai are our targets where fast-track immigration lane will be provided, apart from the existing ones in Bangkok, stated Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

For more information, contact TCEB at: ...

Thailand MICE – Meet the Magic

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau

(TCEB)

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.