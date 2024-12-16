(MENAFN- Pressat) SocialBox is promoting a sustainable Christmas 2024 by delivering laptops before Christmas.



SocialBox, a non-profit community interest company, is dedicated to assisting other companies in solving their social impact issues.



''You create social impact by re-using large quantities of your company's old but still functional tech equipment on an ongoing basis with SociaBox and support our self-sustaining social enterprise by paying for our services'' Added the team at Socialbox

The company also offers participation in impact plans for companies without items to contribute.

By participating, companies can contribute to a sustainable Christmas 2024 and to a more sustainable future.



