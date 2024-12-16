No Enemy Srgs In Pokrovsk, Russian Forces Pushed Back Near Pishchane Voloshyn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) in Pokrovsk, neither is fighting taking place on the outskirts of the town. Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully pushed the Russian forces back near Pishchane.

This was stated by the Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Tactical Group of Troops, Nazar Voloshyn, during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

"I want to stress that currently, there are neither enemy SRGs in Pokrovsk nor any battles on the outskirts of the town. Of course, the enemy is attempting to advance closer to the town, maneuvering through the left and right flanks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to avoid a frontal assault. The enemy avoids head-on attacks and tries to bypass the town. Pokrovsk is important for us because there is a railway, which the enemy will try to capture. Currently, Ukraine's Defense Forces have succeeded in pushing the Russian forces back near Pishchane, which is close to Pokrovsk," Voloshyn said.

According to him, heavy fighting continues, with the enemy concentrating a disproportionate number of forces. On the Pokrovsk axis, for every one Ukrainian brigade, Russia deploys four brigades. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are facing three Russian armies, specifically, the 2nd, 41st, and 51st combined arms armies.

Near Uspenivka, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting stabilization measures as part of their defensive operations.

"Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are carrying out stabilization measures along the line of engagement there. The operation focuses on exhausting the enemy, destroying their resources, and preserving our personnel. Therefore, the priority is to stop the enemy and stabilize the front line," Voloshyn stated when asked about the risk of the Ukrainian forces being encircled near Uspenivka.

Additional information regarding this situation has not been disclosed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 15 alone, there were 228 recorded combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian troops. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Kurakhove, Siversk sectors, and in Russia's Kursk region.