Arab Health event and congress contributed US$269.7 million to Dubai's economy during 2024 edition

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) · Tourism and hospitality key beneficiaries of Arab as accommodation spend during the 2024 event totalled more than US$56.2 million

· Year-on-year domestic and international visitor growth to create an economic impact of over US$1.2 billion between 2026 – 2028

· The 50th edition of Arab Health will run from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre



Arab Health, the Middle East’s largest and most influential healthcare event and congress, has underscored its importance to the Dubai economy, contributing US$269.7 million in 2024. This economic impact boosted key sectors, including tourism, hospitality, logistics and healthcare investments.



According to the data revealed by Informa, Arab Health last year welcomed over 58,000 visitors and hosted more than 3,600 exhibitors from 180 countries during the 2024 edition, generating in excess of US$56.2 million in accommodation spend, with an average room night stay of 5.7 nights for all participants. The total F&B spend equated to more than US$24.5 million.



The economic impact projections for 2026 – 2028 are over US$1.2 billion, with accommodation totals expected to be in excess of US$341.6 million during the forecast period.



This growth is expected to be spurred by annual visitor and exhibitor increases from domestic and international markets. The forthcoming 2025 edition of Arab Health, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27 – 30 January, is expected to draw more than 3,800 exhibitors and over 60,000 visitors.



Ross Williams, Group Event Director, Informa Markets, commented: "Arab Health has been a catalyst for Dubai’s economic and healthcare transformation for the past 50 years. The 2025 edition will celebrate this legacy and demonstrate how the event continues to drive growth in tourism, hospitality, and healthcare investment. By bringing the world to Dubai, we are fostering collaborations that will shape the future of healthcare globally.



“This 50-year celebration reflects Arab Health’s rich history and a leap forward, exemplifying Dubai’s strategic position as a global healthcare hub. By 2028, Arab Health is poised to drive further international collaborations, investments, and innovations that will redefine healthcare for decades to come.”



Since its inception in 1975, Arab Health has grown from a regional event with 40 exhibitors into a global healthcare platform. In the last five decades, the event has showcased advancements that have shaped modern healthcare, from digital imaging technologies in the 1980s to today’s AI-powered diagnostics, underscoring its pivotal role in advancing the industry.



The 50th edition will host several transformative events, including the Future Health Summit, exploring cutting-edge healthcare trends and technologies. Arab Health will also debut the World of Wellness and Healthcare ESG Forum, emphasising sustainability, wellness, and green innovations, aligning with Dubai’s and the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, technology-driven future.



Furthermore, the Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship, a groundbreaking collaboration supporting aspiring scientists and engineers, will highlight the UAE’s commitment to fostering global healthcare and scientific talent.



Elsewhere, medical professionals attending Arab Health 2025 will have access to nine Continuing Medical Education (CME) accredited conferences taking place at Conrad Dubai, including radiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, quality management, surgery, emergency medicine, infection control, public health, decontamination and sterilisation, and healthcare leadership. Orthopaedics will be a non-CME invite-only conference.



In addition, three non-CME Healthcare Business Forums will take place: EmpowHer: Women in Healthcare, Digital Health and AI, and Investment.



This year will also see the Al Mustaqbal Hall utilised as a new exhibitor zone featuring a range of first-time exhibitors, and the inaugural edition of the Eco-sphere, a dynamic health and well-being area delivered through the World of Wellness conference and Healthcare ESG Forum. The area will also be home to exhibitors in the healthcare and general services, wellness and prevention, and orthopaedics and physiotherapy product sectors.



Arab Health 2025 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.



For more information or to register for the event, please visit







MENAFN16122024007410016543ID1108997516