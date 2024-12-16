Aster DM Healthcare Appoints Jacob Jacob as Group Chief Human Resources Officer for GCC

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, UAE – 16th December 2024: Aster DM Healthcare – a leading integrated healthcare provider, has announced the appointment of Mr. Jacob Jacob as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer. This strategic appointment aligns with the organization’s commitment to enhancing its people excellence strategy, fostering a high-performance culture, and creating a rewarding employee experience.

In his new role, Jacob will oversee strategic human resources, talent acquisition, performance management, succession planning, leadership development, and organizational transformation across Aster DM Healthcare’s operations in GCC. His leadership will play a key role in aligning Aster’s HR strategy with its Group-wide vision, fostering a culture of innovation and performance excellence. Jacob will report directly to Ms.Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, and will lead the full spectrum of HR functions for the group.

With nearly three decades of experience in human resources, Jacob brings extensive expertise from his leadership roles across various industries, including healthcare, real estate, aviation and retail. He has led HR teams at prominent organizations such as Apollo Hospitals, Columbia Asia, and Malabar Group. He also brings extensive regional experience having worked previously with Emirates in UAE for 5 years, and also across the region in his capacity with Apollo and Malabar. During his tenure at Apollo Hospitals, Gallup recognized his HR leadership, placing the organization among the top 30 worldwide. Jacob is also a recipient of prestigious awards, including the Asia HRD Award and the HR Leadership Award.

Speaking on Jacob's appointment, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said 'We are excited to welcome Jacob to the Aster family. With his extensive expertise and strategic vision in human resources, he is poised to lead our HR transformation program for our team of 15,000+ employees in GCC and propel us into the next phase of our growth journey. At Aster, our people are at the core of everything that we do and I am confident that Jacob’s leadership will further elevate our commitment to cultivating a collaborative, high-performing work environment that empowers every employee to thrive.'"

Commenting on his appointment, Jacob Jacob, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, said: "I am thrilled to be part of Aster DM Healthcare at such a transformative time for the organization and the healthcare industry. I look forward to working with the talented teams across Aster to drive HR strategies that will empower our people, enhance leadership development, and support the organization’s mission of providing world-class healthcare."

Jacob holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Development from the Academy of HRD and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from T.A. Pai Management Institute. He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from SDM College, Mangalore.





