PPR Capital Management Surpasses $1 Billion AUM Milestone

PPR's growth strategy leads to record AUM and EUM numbers in 2024

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024

PPR Capital Management (PPR), a private equity firm, is proud to announce the firm has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) and $400 million in equity under management (EUM) across its investment portfolios.

"Over the past five years, we've witnessed remarkable growth across our team and investment portfolios," said Chelsea DeLuca, Chief Operating Officer at PPR Capital Management. "Reaching these milestones is both humbling and exciting. It speaks to the talent and dedication of our employees and the continued trust our clients have in our vision and capabilities."

In addition to reaching this significant milestone, the firm has made several notable accomplishments this year. In Q2, PPR launched the first of several proposed Opportunity Funds, with the initial fund focused on building and operating modern car washes in high-growth, fragmented markets across the United States. Since the launch, new car wash locations have opened in San Antonio, TX, and Charleston, SC, with additional sites planned for 2025. To accommodate its growing number of employees and network of investors, PPR also relocated its corporate headquarters to a larger more modern, technology-enabled, office space, expanding from 7,000 square feet to 12,800 square feet.

"Growth is one of our most important guiding principles, and I am incredibly proud to lead a team that consistently pursues new initiatives and milestones," said Steve Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of PPR Capital Management. "These accomplishments are a testament to the trust our investors place in our firm's purpose and expertise. As stewards of their funds, we are deeply committed to upholding that trust and delivering sustained value and prosperity through every investment.

Our investors, and the close relationships we have with them, are at the heart of everything we do."

Over the past year, PPR has earned recognition on several prestigious lists, including Financial Times' 2024 "America's Fastest Growing Companies" list, Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000, and the firm received a "Best Places to Work" designation from Philadelphia Business Journal for the second consecutive year.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm has been named as one of "America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024" by Financial Times and has received a "Best Places to Work" designation by Philadelphia Business Journal for the past two consecutive years. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt .

