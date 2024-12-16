LONGITUDE 77 BLENDS HERITAGE AND CRAFTSMANSHIP WITH ‘THE TASTING TRAIL’ IN GOA

(MENAFN- Avian We) December 16, 2024: Longitude 77 raised a toast to Goa, a city renowned for its vibrant nightlife, stunning natural beauty, and discerning palate with a unique experience that highlighted India’s trailblazing culinary landscape in a city where India’s diversity converges. Transforming Taupe by Titlie into a vibrant showcase of India’s rich terroir, the brand wove an engaging narrative blending traditional craftsmanship with authentic contemporary Indian luxury. In collaboration with celebrated Chef Tarun Sibal, the evening embarked on a gastronomic journey through India's diverse landscape, distilling the essence of the country's heart and soul."



Goa has emerged as a hub for India's Single Malts driven by its ideal climate, rich cultural heritage, and growing reputation for artisanal craftsmanship. This coastal gem attracts connoisseurs from around the world seeking the finest Indian craft beverages, eager to immerse themselves in its rich terroir, stunning landscapes, and exquisite cuisine. The region’s focus on aging and distilling has garnered increasing recognition, positioning Goa at the forefront of premium beverage experiences. Embodying this creativity, Chef Tarun Sabil meticulously crafted a unique tasting trail, where he curated contemporary renditions of culinary delights from each region on the longitude, spanning from North to South India. Each dish was expertly paired with a specially crafted signature serve of Longitude 77, highlighting the whisky's versatility and depth. The signature serve was a harmonious blend of ingredients sourced along the Longitude, each element bearing GI tags that celebrated their distinctive character.

Each thoughtfully curated tablescape, complete with region-specific florals, artisanal props, and indigenous serving styles, created an immersive dining symphony where the liquid’s nuanced character gracefully enhanced every regions flavor profile.

Named after the 77° East meridian that traverses through India from north to south, Longitude 77 embodies exquisite craftsmanship and celebrates India’s rich heritage. Crafted in small batches, double-matured in American Bourbon barrels and wine casks, and extra-aged the cool, dry climate of Dindori Nashik in the Sahyadri Range, the single malt embodies the same spirit of unhurried perfection that Goa is celebrated for. The brand's indigo-colored packaging, a hue India gave to the world, houses a spirit that has a sophisticated character and fits seamlessly into India's burgeoning spirits culture, finding a special resonance in Goa's refined appreciation for fine whisky.

As the evening unfolded under star lit Goan skies, the event redefined luxury drinking experiences in India's favorite coastal paradise. Currently available across India including Goa, Longitude 77 continues to chart new territories in India's premium spirits’ landscape.





