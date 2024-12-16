Cetanol (Cetyl Alcohol) Market Anticipated To Reach US$542.187 Million By 2030 From At A CAGR Of 3.64%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Cetanol (Cetyl Alcohol) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64%, reaching a market size of US$542.187 million in 2030 from US$453.231 million in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cetanol (cetyl alcohol) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$542.187 million by 2030.In cosmetics and personal care products, cetanol is a crucial ingredient due to its multifunctionality. It acts primarily as an emulsifier, facilitating the blending of water and oil-based ingredients in formulations. With the mixing, the formulation can be made into creams, lotions, and conditioners. Its emollient properties help to soften and soothe the skin. The application of cetanol is likely to increase as the demand for natural products in the cosmetics and personal care industry.Europe will play a significant role in the development and application of products related to cetanol. According to Cosmetics Europe, the cosmetics and personal care industry brings at least €29 billion in added value to the European economy annually. €11 billion is contributed directly by the manufacture of cosmetic products and €18 billion indirectly through the supply chain.According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), in 2023, the top importers of Dodecan-1-ol, hexadecan-1-ol, and octadecan-1-ol are China with imports of US$ 87.193 million, followed by the United States with imports of US$60.438 million, then European Union having US$47.712 million, and Germany with US$24.895 million.Access sample report or view details:By form, cetanol market is segmented into liquid cetanol and waxy solid cetanol. The waxy solid cetanol is used for altering the thickness of the liquid where it is used. The liquid cetanol can be used with other liquids without altering the form.By application, cetanol market is segmented into emulsification, conditioning agent, surfactant, thickening agent, anti-oxidant , and emollient. The cetanol is used in shampoos as a thickening agent, to make liquid not too flowy. Different properties of cetanol are used to increase and stabilize the foaming capacity.By end-user, cetanol market is segmented into food, personal care, cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and others. The use of cetanol in the personal care, cosmetics, and skin care market gives a natural alternative. The growth of the personal care and cosmetics industry worldwide will propel the demand for cetanol.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of cetanol (cetyl alcohol) market is growing significantly. This demand in the region is due to the growing personal care and cosmetics industries in the region. In 2021, sales of beauty and personal care in China reached $88 billion. The increasing income, and rapid evolution of e-commerce and retail digitalization spearhead growth opportunities in the growing personal care and cosmetics industries. In India, the overall market is expected to grow to US$ 20 billion by 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25%, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The market will continue to rise showing a trend towards the choice of specialty cosmetic products such as organic, herbal, and ayurvedic items. This will significantly boost the cetanol demand.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Cetanol (Cetyl Alcohol) Market that have been covered are Kao Corporation, Niram Chemicals, KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD, Brenntag Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd, WEGO CHEMICAL GROUP, Suriachem Sdn. Bhd., Naturallythinking, KLK OLEO, ACME-HARDESTY.The market analytics report segments the cetanol (cetyl alcohol) market as follows:.By FormoLiquid CetanoloWaxy Solid Cetanol.By ApplicationoEmulsificationoConditioning AgentoSurfactantoThickening AgentoAnti-oxidantoEmollient.By End-User IndustryoFoodoPersonal CareoCosmeticsoSkin CareoHair CareoOthers.By Geographyo North America. USA. Canada. Mexicoo South America. Brazil. Argentina. Otherso Europe. UK. Germany. France. Italy. Otherso Middle East and Africa. Saudi Arabia. Israel. Otherso Asia Pacific. Japan. China. India. South Korea. Indonesia. Thailand. OthersCompanies Profiled:.Kao Corporation.Niram Chemicals.KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD..Brenntag Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd..WEGO CHEMICAL GROUP.Suriachem Sdn. Bhd..Naturallythinking.KLK OLEO.ACME-HARDESTYExplore More Reports:.Cosmetic Chemicals Market:.Global Color Cosmetics Market:.Vegan Cosmetics Market:

