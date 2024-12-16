Femoral Head Prostheses Market To Reach $1.8 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 5.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global femoral head prostheses was valued at $1.0 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Femoral Head Prostheses Market by Material (Metal-on-metal, Metal-on-polyethylene, Ceramic-on-metal and Others), End users (Hospitals, Orthopedic clinics and Ambulatory surgical centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the femoral head prostheses market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Copy of Report -The global femoral head prostheses market is experiencing growth due to the rise in the incidence of orthopedic disease, surge in trauma, and increase in focus of the key players toward innovative femoral head prostheses technologies which is expected to drive the growth of the market.Prime determinants of growthThe global femoral head prostheses market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rising incidence of degenerative joint diseases like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis which necessitates the use of femoral head prostheses for effective treatment. The global increase in the elderly population, who are more prone to hip fractures and degenerative joint conditions, drives demand for hip replacements. Moreover, an aging population means a higher prevalence of age-related hip problems, leading to more hip replacement surgeries and the adoption of femoral head prostheses. Further, innovations in materials such as ceramics, advanced metal alloys, and highly cross-linked polyethylene enhance the durability and performance of femoral head prostheses.Segment HighlightsHospital segment to dominate the market in 2033The demand for femoral head prostheses in hospital segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to be lucrative by 2033, owing to rise in number of hospitals, increase in healthcare expenditure, and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, growth in the number of hospitals and installation of advanced surgical instruments in hospitals drive the growth of market. Hospitals typically offer a wide range of medical services and have the necessary infrastructure to perform complex surgical procedures like hip replacements. They are often equipped with state-of-the-art surgical instruments and technology, including advanced imaging systems and robotic-assisted surgery tools, which enhance the precision and outcomes of hip replacement surgeries. Thus, they see a higher volume of patients requiring hip replacement surgeries due to their reputation and resources thereby boosting the segmental growth.High Adoption of Metal-On-Polyethylene (MoP) ProsthesesMetal-on-polythene remains one of the most commonly used material for femoral head prostheses due to its balance of cost, effectiveness, and improvements in polyethylene wear characteristics. Increasing in popularity for their biocompatibility and lower wear rates, particularly in younger patients and those with metal sensitivities. In addition, the use of materials for prosthetic components also varies based on factors such as biocompatibility, wear resistance, and patient outcomes, and the choice of material can vary based on patient-specific factors, and surgeon preference as well.Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Regional OutlookBy region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, the global femoral head prostheses market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, and high-tech surgical equipment for effective surgical operations such as hip replacement surgery and knee replacement surgery, which propels the growth of the market. Furthermore, initiatives taken by the government such as financial support and medical tourism, also drive the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in R&D activities for the development of advanced hip replacement such as 3D printing & robotics, a rise in the U.S. food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approvals and novel product launches in the market by key players also boost the market growth.However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries like China and India has led to the establishment and advancements and accessibility of such medical devices, a surge in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of orthopedic diseases, and an increase in healthcare expenditure. Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing regions, also boost market growth.Players: -Johnson & JohnsonSmith & Nephew PLCZimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.Gruppo Bioimpianti s.r.l.Corin Group PLCMedacta InternationalExactech Inc.Altimed JSCAmplitude SASElite Surgical Private LimitedThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global femoral head prostheses market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

