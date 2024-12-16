Nedaa Completes Full 4G and TETRA Network Deployment in Hatta, Strengthening Development and Communication Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 16 December 2024: Nedaa, the sole and exclusive security network provider for the Government of Dubai, proudly announces the successful deployment of its advanced 4G network and dedicated TETRA wireless communication system across the Hatta region. This milestone aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and supports the goals of the Hatta Master Development Plan. By enhancing critical infrastructure, this initiative aims to solidify Hatta’s position as a premier cultural and tourism destination while ensuring robust communication readiness.

This achievement marks a significant leap in advancing specialized communications in Hatta, as Nedaa has deployed state-of-the-art communication towers equipped with cutting-edge technologies. These towers are meticulously designed to meet stringent public safety standards while providing exceptional technical support for the region's tourism and development efforts. By leveraging Nedaa’s advanced 4G and TETRA networks, government agencies, private organizations, and emergency response teams can communicate seamlessly, ensuring heightened preparedness to manage critical situations. This initiative not only enhances the safety and security of residents and visitors but also supports sustainable development and drives Hatta’s growth as a thriving regional hub.

H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa, expressed profound pride on behalf of himself and the entire Nedaa team in accomplishing this remarkable achievement. He highlighted it as a significant step towards realising the visionary goals of the UAE’s wise leadership in promoting sustainable urban development in Hatta. H.E. Mansoor reaffirmed Nedaa’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge specialised communication solutions and advanced technologies, underscoring the organisation’s pivotal role in supporting the region’s ambitious development initiatives.

H.E. Bu Osaiba pointed out Hatta’s emergence as a leading tourist destination, especially during the winter season. He noted that the advanced Nedaa network will be instrumental in supporting recreational activities and events by providing robust, secure, and reliable communication infrastructure. Furthermore, the network will enhance the capabilities of public safety authorities, such as the police and civil defense, enabling them to perform their duties with precision and efficiency, ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors.

Nedaa continues to strengthen its vision of providing specialized communication technologies that contribute to tangible positive development for individuals and communities, while also supporting the needs of government entities across the Emirate of Dubai. The deployment of the 4G and TETRA networks will significantly enhance the operational efficiency of security and service agencies in Hatta, ensuring swift and effective emergency responses and fully meeting the requirements of public safety teams in a comprehensive and secure manner.

Nedaa has built communication towers across various areas of Hatta to deliver high-quality connectivity services that align with the region’s rapid development. The integration of Nedaa’s advanced 4G technologies will elevate the efficiency of services provided in sectors such as security and safety, including the police, civil defense, and ambulance, as well as other key critical sectors like transportation and government departments. This initiative fosters an integrated and cutting-edge communication ecosystem, ensuring seamless support for the region's ongoing developmental progress.





