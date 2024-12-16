(MENAFN- TRACCS) Dubai, United Arab Emirates | December 16, 2024 - Art Jameel, an organisation that supports artists and creative communities, presents Vietnamese artist Trần Lương’s first international survey exhibition titled ‘Tầm Tã – Soaked in the Long Rain’ (December 19, 2024 – May 18, 2025) at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai’s hub for contemporary art and culture. Conceived by guest curator Biljana Ciric, the exhibition offers a lens into the Hanoi-born artist’s life and work, shaped by political and social transitions in Vietnam, and informed by his multifaceted roles as activist, curator, facilitator, archivist and mentor. It traces his beginnings as a painter, his move towards conceptual and performance art, and his foundational and complex role as a leading figure within the Vietnamese contemporary art scene and the wider Southeast Asian region. Lương co-founded the Gang of Five (1983-1996), which organised monthly exhibitions in alternative spaces, co-founded Nhà Sàn Studio, the country’s first artist-led experimental art space and was founding director of the Hanoi Contemporary Art Centre in 2000.



From his lyrical paintings – drawing on memories of a childhood spent on the move and hiding from U.S. bombs in the Vietnamese countryside – to his high-energy single-man participatory performances, his work in community engagement down to his involvement in institution-making, ‘Tầm Tã – Soaked in the Long Rain’ continues Art Jameel’s commitment to presenting groundbreaking exhibitions that foreground and celebrate major figures from across the region who have been influential within local and global art movements.



Nora Razian, Deputy Director and Head of Exhibitions and Programmes, said: “We are honoured that Jameel Arts Centre is the lead for the international tour of ‘Tầm Tã – Soaked in the Long Rain’, a landmark exhibition that celebrates the transformative work of Trần Lương. This exhibition highlights his profound artistic journey and his pivotal role in shaping contemporary art in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Working with the artist and guest curator Biljana Ciric, who has a long-standing relationship with Lương, has been an extraordinary experience, allowing us to explore the deep intersections between his artistic practice, environmental and social activism and community building. We are thrilled to share this vital and timely exhibition with our audiences, offering a lens into Lương’s legacy as a cultural catalyst.”



‘Tầm Tã – Soaked in the Long Rain’ is co-organised by Art Jameel, the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery | Len Lye Centre in New Plymouth, New Zealand and The Art Gallery of Western Australia, Perth, and will be touring from 2025 to 2027.

The opening of ‘Tầm Tã – Soaked in the Long Rain’ is marked by a conversation between the artist and curator, delving into Luong's wide-ranging practice, taking place on Wednesday December 18; RSVP required.

The exhibition is accompanied by the first comprehensive publication exploring the practice of Tran Luong, (available for purchase at the Art Jameel Shop), tracing the impact of Luong's artistic and institutional practice on the wider art scene of South East Asia and beyond and including contributions by text contributions by Iola Lenzi, Phoebe Scott, Lê Thuận Uyên, Vu Duc Toan, Linh Lê, and Biljana Ciric. Tầm Tã – Soaked in the Long Rain is copublished with Art Jameel, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, Art Gallery of Western Australia, and the Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts.





