The Five Ways Ford Territory Improves Your Daily Drive

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, KSA, 16 December 2024 – Let's face it, battling heavy traffic on the drive to work can be a grind. Indeed, the average resident in the Middle East drives 32km per day for their daily commute, or 11,680km per year.

But what if your car could transform that time spent in traffic into something enjoyable? The Ford Territory does just that, with features designed to elevate your daily drive and make even the most mundane commute something to look forward to.

Adaptive driving with four drive modes

Whether you’re driving along the highway or down a dirt road, the Territory has four driving modes to match your driving needs. Normal mode provides a balanced driving experience ideal for everyday use, Eco mode optimizes fuel efficiency for highway driving by shifting gears earlier and softening the throttle response, while Sport mode delivers a punchier throttle response and dynamic steering for a more engaging experience. And when venturing off the beaten path, Mountain mode optimizes pedal response for enhanced control and stability on uneven terrain like sand, loose gravel, or mud. When driving on the highway adaptive cruise control technology will automatically adjust your speed and maintain a safe distance from the car ahead.

Seamless integration with your smartphone

Thanks to Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity2, streaming your music or using navigation in a Ford Territory is a cinch. Both platforms mirror your smartphone’s functions and apps on the Territory’s infotainment’s display, providing a more user-friendly experience.

Research shows that compared to in-vehicle infotainment, drivers with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were 24 percent (5 seconds) faster when making a call and 31 percent (15 seconds) faster when programming navigation compared to traditional in-vehicle infotainment systems. This efficiency means less time interacting with screens and fewer distractions. Using satellite navigation apps on the car’s display ensures accurate, real-time directions and traffic updates without needing to look at your phone. By integrating these systems, the Ford Territory combines cutting-edge technology with convenience, enhancing both your driving experience and road safety.

Clever lighting

Look closer at Territory’s head and tail lamps and you’ll spot a nod to iconic Ford performance vehicles. The tri-bar layout of the full LED head and tail lamps give Territory a focused, more aggressive look whether it’s driving towards you or away from you, said Maurizio Tocco, studio chief designer, Ford International Markets Group.

“Our goal with Territory’s design was to create a commanding, forward moving form that expresses energy and strength. The strong, full width signature frontal graphics and strong stance work together to give our vehicles a confident presence, while the tri-bar head and tail lamps are a clear nod to iconic Ford performance vehicles and add some energy to the vehicle’s face,” said Tocco.

Research suggests that most drivers only use their high beam half the time they should for maximum safety3. One of the main reasons given is not wanting to dazzle other road users. Thanks to its intelligent high control, Ford Territory takes away the hassle of dipping your high beam to avoid dazzling other drivers.

The system, fitted on the Territory Titanium, uses the vehicle’s forward-facing camera which sits in the windscreen near the rear vision mirror; the same camera used by the active safety system. The camera looks down the road and when it detects the head or tail lamps of another vehicle it will switch the high beam on or off. The system is designed to softly adjust the lighting intensity rather than shutting it down immediately, helping the driver's eyes adjust faster to changing light qualities.

The all-LED head lamps boast five low-beam LEDs with four additional LEDs deployed when high-beam is active, pushing the illumination from 105 meters to 217 meters. In addition to intelligent high control some Territory variants are equipped with static turning lamps which incorporate an additional light in the fog lamp, illuminating the side of the road to give you enhanced visibility through the turn.

“Driving at night is dangerous, we know that, so it’s important drivers are able to get maximum illumination on the road when they need it,” said Tocco. “With its intelligent high control, Territory ensures that drivers are able to see more of the road when they most need to without facing the fear of dazzling other road users.”

More eyes on the road

Navigating the traffic and merging of lanes during peak hours can be nerve-racking, but not when you have the right features to help you out. Drivers who perform sudden lane changes without checking are 2.53 times more likely to be involved in traffic crashes4, which is why the Territory's suite of driver-assist technologies are like having an extra set of eyes on the road5. Lane Departure Warning alerts you if the car unintentionally drifts out of its lane, helping to prevent collisions caused by a lapse in concentration or fatigue. By providing timely warnings, it encourages you to correct your steering input and avoid a potential collision. The Lane Keeping Assist works together with the Lane Departure Warning. This system gently applies steering assistance to keep the vehicle centered in its lane. This reduces the effort of constant steering corrections and ensures smoother lane navigation. Changing lanes can be risky when visibility is limited, especially during peak traffic. The Blind Spot Information monitors your blind spots and alerts you to vehicles in adjacent lanes, making lane changes safer.

Sunshine state of mind

There’s something special about letting the outdoors in, even if it involves taking the same route daily. Territory’s panoramic moonroof, cleverly designed to slide back over the rear panel instead of under it, transforms your everyday SUV into a close-to-convertible experience. This innovative design maximizes headroom for both front and rear passengers, ensuring that everyone gets a little bit of sunshine. Flood the cabin with natural light and enjoy the sense of spaciousness as you cruise towards your destination.

The Ford Territory transforms the daily grind of driving into a more enjoyable, and less stressful experience. With features designed to reduce the challenges of modern commuting, it prioritizes safety, comfort, and convenience. Its advanced driver-assist technologies help minimize risks and improve confidence on the road, while seamless smartphone integration keeps you connected and reduces distractions. Clever systems like intelligent lighting and adaptive safety controls ensure you’re always in command, whether navigating traffic or cruising at night. The Territory’s thoughtful design enhances comfort, turning even long hours in traffic into a more relaxing journey. By combining technology and practicality, it redefines what it means to commute, making every trip smoother, safer, and more enjoyable.

Looking ahead, Ford is committed to expanding the Territory lineup with even more ways the Ford Territory will improve the daily drive with a hybrid version expected to launch in 2025, offering drivers an eco-conscious choice without compromising performance or style.







