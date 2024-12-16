Mitra Investment Partners Completes Successful Sale Of Industrial Flex Property In Warner Robins, GA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Partners ("Mitra"), an emerging private investment firm, announces the successful sale of a 20,000-square-foot industrial flex property located at 107 Borders Way in

Warner Robins, Georgia. The property, part of a larger portfolio, was sold quickly following a strategic lease-up and repositioning in the market.

Mitra Investment Partners rapidly leased and sold this 20,000-square-foot Warner Robins industrial flex space, demonstrating exceptional market agility and investment expertise. Mitra continues to rapidly expand its diversified multi-million dollar portfolio across the country, showcasing strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The firm's swift asset optimization underscores its commitment to delivering strong returns. Photo credit: Sands Investment Group Austin, LLC.

The property was initially brought under contract in March 2024 as part of a portfolio purchase, which included two industrial flex plazas in Atlanta and a pair of sister buildings in Warner Robins. At the time of acquisition, 107 Borders Way was vacant. Once the property was under contract, the team executed an efficient leasing strategy, securing a high-credit tenant for a five-year lease, ensuring long-term stability for the asset.

By July 2024, just two months after closing the initial acquisition, Mitra listed 107 Borders Way for sale. The property went under contract within two weeks and completed the sale in September 2024, well ahead of expectations. This swift turnaround underscores Mitra's ability to drive value creation through effective management and leasing strategies.

The sale resulted in a reduction of debt on the overall portfolio and the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into new opportunities, continuing Mitra's commitment to delivering strong returns for its investors.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of this transaction," said Sumeet Patel , co-founder of Mitra Investment Partners. "This sale highlights our team's expertise in identifying and capitalizing on value-add opportunities. We are proud of how quickly we were able to stabilize the asset and create substantial returns for our stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy of smart acquisitions, intentional operational improvements, and timely dispositions."

Mitra plans to continue to drive value at the remaining locations in the portfolio through the operating company, Forward Storage , while maintaining flexibility to sell assets when the right opportunity presents itself.

About Mitra Investment Partners

Mitra Investment Partners is a private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of self-storage and industrial-flex assets. The firm's mission is to build a diverse real estate portfolio and deliver strong investor returns through operational excellence and innovation. As of November 31, 2024, Mitra manages approximately $150 million in assets across 11 states .



For more information, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .

