Digestive & Intestinal Remedies Market Growing At 4.2% CAGR To Hit USD 32.27 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The move of persons to acquire digestive cautiously to sustain gut wellbeing and circumvent detrimental illnesses is boosting the digestive & intestinal remedies market. New York, USA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The global digestive & intestinal remedies market size is projected to grow from USD 21.44 billion in 2024 to USD 32.27 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. Persons who encounter grave or continuing digestive issues should consult a doctor. But for tranquil digestion worries many home remedies might mitigate the problems. Several people encounter stomach pangs prior to an exam or large event, but prolonged stress can impact the link between the brain and the gut, creating continuing issues. There is a connection between physical and mental health, and decreasing stress can have an affirmative influence on both. Stress can be managed by having a good reinforcement framework, exercising daily, and getting sufficient sleep. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Key Insights from Report

The market for digestive & intestinal remedies is significantly shaped by escalating demand for probiotics, digestive enzymes, and fiber-established commodities.

The digestive & intestinal remedies market segmentation is mainly based on type, age group, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the digestive medicines segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Digestive & Intestinal Remedies Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 21.44 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 22.32 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 32.27 billion CAGR 4.2% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical Data 2020-2023 Forecast Period 2025-2034

Market's Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Organic Commodities : Growing demand for natural and organic commodities such as herbal remedies are driving the market demand. Additionally, growing healthcare disbursement, especially in surfacing markets, is permitting for sizeable outburst to over-the-counter and prescription digestive cures, contributing to the digestive & intestinal remedies market growth.

Growing Geriatric Population : The geriatric population is susceptible to gastrointestinal problems such as constipation, acid reflux, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that the global population of those aged 60 and above will reach 1.4 billion by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. This demographic move is causing a growing demand for digestive remedies, particularly for elderly people. Commodities such as fiber additives, gentle laxatives, and antacids are observing elevated acquisition rates among geriatrics to confront these common worries.

Growing Occurrence of Digestive Issues : There is a notable increase in the occurrence of digestive problems such as acid reflux, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). This rise in gastrointestinal situations is encouraging consumers to look for productive solutions involving antacids, laxatives, and probiotics to handle and relieve indications.

List of Digestive & Intestinal Remedies Market Key Players



Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

GSK plc.

Procter & Gamble

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Abbott

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Menarini Group

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest digestive & intestinal remedies market share owing to growing cases of gastrointestinal disorders. For instance, gastrointestinal diseases influence roughly 70 million Americans every year, notably outshining the 34.2 million impacted by diabetes. Yearly instant healthcare prices for these illnesses are approximated at USD 136 billion in the US.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to speedy urbanization and altering dietary habits in nations such as China, India, and Japan are causing a surge in gastrointestinal problems, escalating the demand for digestive remedies.





Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook



Digestive Medicines

Remedies Against Gastrointestinal Complaints Natural and Synthetic Agents

By Age Group Outlook



Adult & Geriatric Pediatric

By Distribution Channel Outlook



Offline Online

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

