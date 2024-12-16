Ukrainian forces kill, wound over 30 North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia

(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Monday that its forces had killed or wounded at least 30 North Korean deployed by Russia to the western Kursk region, where Ukrainian have reclaimed territory. The clashes occurred near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka on December 14 and 15, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence. These losses are part of broader battles in the region, which has seen significant fighting following Ukraine's surprise summer offensive.



Thousands of North Korean troops have been sent to bolster Russian forces, including in the Kursk border area. Western officials estimate that at least 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to support Moscow’s efforts. The units reportedly suffering losses are being replenished with fresh reinforcements from North Korea, underscoring the growing military collaboration between the two nations.



Russia and North Korea have significantly strengthened their military ties since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that Russia has begun deploying "a noticeable number" of North Koreans in its operations, using them in combined units to combat Ukrainian advances in the Kursk region.



The deployment of North Korean soldiers reflects Moscow’s increasing reliance on external support as the conflict drags on. Zelensky noted that Russia is using these reinforcements to try to regain control of areas in the Kursk region where Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in August.

