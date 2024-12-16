(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“ StorageVault ”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that Deborah Robinson, ICD.D, has been appointed as a director of StorageVault as Jay Lynne Fleming has decided to step down from the Board for personal reasons. Effective December 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of StorageVault will be Benjamin Harris, Iqbal Khan, Deborah Robinson, Steven Scott, Alan Simpson and Mary Vitug.

Appointment of New Independent Director to the Board

The Board has appointed Deborah Robinson, ICD.D, as an independent director, effective December 16, 2024.

Ms. Robinson brings over 25 years experience in corporate governance, executive compensation, performance measurement, and strategic consulting to CEOs and senior executives of both public and private companies and not-for-profit organizations. Upon joining the Board, Ms. Robinson will serve as Chair of the Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Steven Scott, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of StorageVault commented,“We are excited to add Deborah's extensive governance and board experience, public markets knowledge and operational expertise to our team.”

Mr. Steven Scott also commented,“On behalf of the Board, shareholders and all stakeholders of StorageVault, we would like to thank Jay Lynne for her dedication, commitment, time and effort as a director of StorageVault. She has served as Chair of our Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee, and a member of the Audit and Acquisition Committees. We are grateful to her for her contributions as a director since 2018. We wish Jay Lynne and her family all the best in the future.”

About Deborah Robinson

Deborah Robinson is the founder and President of Bay Street HR, an outsourced human resources service provider to small and mid-sized financial and professional service firms. She has extensive experience in corporate governance, executive compensation, performance measurement, and strategic consulting to senior executive teams of both public and private companies.

Prior to founding Bay Street HR, Ms. Robinson was Executive Director at CIBC World Markets, where she oversaw human resources for Global Investment Banking. She also held senior HR positions at Fidelity Investments and American Express in Boston and New York City, respectively.

Ms. Robinson sits on the board and is the Chair of the Governance and Compensation Committee of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (NEO: JET), serves as a director and Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF), and is a director and co-founder of the Best Buddies Foundation. Previously, she was a director of VIA Rail Canada Inc., and Chair of the Board of ParkLawn Corp (TSX:PLC).

Ms. Robinson holds a Bachelor's degree and is also a graduate of the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds the ICD.D designation.

Quarterly Dividend for Q4 2024

StorageVault also announced that a quarterly dividend of $0.002932 per common share (“ Common Share ”) will be payable on ‎‎January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of ‎December 31, ‎‎2024. This dividend has been designated as an“eligible dividend” for Canadian ‎income tax ‎purposes.‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault, currently, owns and operates 251 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 221 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.5 million rentable square feet on over 725 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

...

