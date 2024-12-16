China's Last Mile Delivery For E-Commerce Market, Forecast To 2028: Revenues Set To Grow By $23.5 Billion At A CAGR Of 17.89%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The is analyzed by Delivery Mode (Regular delivery, Same day delivery or express delivery), by Service (B2C, B2B) and by Type (Domestic, International).

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's Last Mile Delivery for Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's Last Mile Delivery for Market size is estimated to grow by USD 23.5 billion at a CAGR of 17.89% between 2023 and 2028.

The market is driven by growing B2C e-commerce market in China, increased internet connectivity penetration in China, and increase in number of smartphones and digital payment options. The study identifies the rise in social commerce as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in e-commerce logistics and rapid increase in online retail sales in China will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is segmented as below:

By Delivery Mode



Regular delivery Same day delivery or express delivery

By Service



B2C B2B

By Type



Domestic International

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Inc.

Debon Logistics Co. Ltd.

Deutsche Post AG

DTDC Express Ltd.

FedEx Corp.

GOGOX Holdings Ltd.

Inc.

SF Express Co. Ltd.

YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Ltd. ZTO Express Cayman Inc.

