Growth Trends In The European Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Market, 2024-2028

The fourth party logistics (4PL) market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 5.82 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by advantages of 4PL, increasing mergers and acquisitions activities, and rapid growth in e-commerce industry. The study identifies the increasing adoption of blockchain in logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the fourth party logistics (4PL) market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of retail sales growth and growing focus on digitalization in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The fourth party logistics (4PL) market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user





Manufacturing

Retail

Consumer goods

Healthcare Others

By Type



Solution integrator mode

Synergy plus operating mode Industry innovator mode

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



4PL Consultancy Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Allyn International Services Inc.

AP Moller Maersk AS

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Central Station AG

CMA CGM SA Group

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DFDS AS

DSV AS

GEODIS

Kinaxia Logistics Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Logistics Plus Inc.

ROHLIG SUUS Logistics SA

Stef

United Parcel Service Inc.

Wiima Logistics XPO Inc.

